ENVO's Urban e-Velomobile Veemo Arrives in Europe, Assembled Locally by GEOBIKE in Poland

- Ali KazemkhaniVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ENVO Drive Systems, a Canadian leader in sustainable micro-electric mobility, has announced the launch of European production for the most practical e-velomobile, the Veemo , through a new strategic partnership with GEOBIKE , one of Poland's foremost e-bike manufacturers.Following a successful North American rollout in July 2024, Veemo is now available for direct delivery in Europe, marking a major milestone in the evolution of urban transportation.For years, European markets have shown strong enthusiasm for mobility concepts in between bicycles and small cars, yet countless concepts failed to materialize, leaving thousands of pre-orders unfulfilled.“This new chapter in pedal-assist vehicles has been long awaited by communities, following a decade of unfulfilled promises from various startups,” said Ali Kazemkhani, CEO of ENVO Drive Systems.“Veemo stands out as a practical and affordable solution-and importantly, it's the first of its kind to become genuinely and reliably available on the market. I believe Veemo's success in the European market will pave the way for other right-sized mobility solutions and help unlock the broader adoption of pedal electric vehicles by urban commuters.”Introducing Veemo: The Reinvention of Urban CommutingVeemo is a compact, semi-enclosed, three-wheeled electric-assist vehicle built for urban life. It combines the comfort and weather protection of a car with the agility and energy efficiency of a bicycle. With a European-compliant 250W electric motor and a top speed of 25 km/h, Veemo meets the legal definition of an e-bike in most EU countries, requiring no license, insurance, or registration.Its fully integrated cabin combines stability and weather protection, which provides year-round usability, offering an ideal solution for commuters seeking a sustainable, affordable, and stylish alternative to conventional transportation.Why Now-and Why ENVO?Veemo is already in production and delivering directly to European customers, no waitlist, no pre-orders, just actual availability. With assembly now taking place in Europe, the partnership with GEOBIKE enables faster lead times and reduced carbon footprint through localized manufacturing. The collaboration also ensures compliance with EU regulations while providing a robust framework for after-sales support, regional parts distribution, and service coverage across the continent.The production will begin in September 2025 and can be ordered online or through select dealers across the EU. For more details, visit .About GEOBIKEBased in Poland, GEOBIKE is one of Central Europe's most trusted e-bike manufacturers. With a strong production infrastructure, regulatory experience, and a deep commitment to clean mobility, GEOBIKE is the perfect partner to bring Veemo to European roads.I hope it is the first step of our cooperation on the European market, which brings both parties a successful future with implementing new solutions for e-mobility,” said Grzegorz Bargielski, CEO of Geobike.About ENVO DriveWith more than 40,000 ENVO riders worldwide and over 8 million kg of CO2 emissions saved annually, ENVO Drive Systems, a Canadian-based pioneer in engineering and manufacturing micro-electric mobility products, is driven by a mission to "rightsizing mobility for a healthier community". ENVO is an ecosystem of innovative, modular, and versatile mini or micro mobility products, backed by significant investments in research and development. ENVO's unwavering commitment to affordable quality aims to establish itself as the premier choice for e-mobility, contributing to a sustainable future for our planet.For more information about Veemo or partnership inquiries, please visit: /pages/contact

ENVO Veemo Walkthrough

