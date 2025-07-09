CREDIT UNION OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NAMED BUSINESS OF THE YEAR BY EL MONTE SOUTH EL MONTE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) has been named Business of the Year by the El Monte South El Monte Chamber of Commerce , honoring CU SoCal's ongoing commitment to community development, local partnerships, and service excellence.

The award recognizes CU SoCal as a trusted community partner that has consistently supported the Chamber, the City of El Monte, and surrounding areas through collaborative efforts and meaningful engagement since 1990.

"We're honored to be recognized as Business of the Year," said Michelle Hunter, Chief Communications & Experience Officer of CU SoCal. "This award reflects our dedication to empowering Members and supporting the growth of vibrant, local communities like El Monte."

CU SoCal has proudly served Members in El Monte providing access to affordable credit, personal banking solutions, and educational resources as a not-for-profit financial institution.

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, and Lake Havasu City. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $3.3 billion in assets, and serves more than 180,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal .

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED