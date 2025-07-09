CLOUDFRESH HAS COMPLETED HUBSPOT's REQUIREMENTS FOR ONBOARDING ACCREDITATION

Cloudfresh HubSpot Onboarding Accreditation

Cloudfresh has earned the HubSpot Onboarding Accreditation-a recognition awarded to partners who meet HubSpot's highest standards for onboarding expertise.

- Angela O'Dowd, VP of the Solutions Partner Program at HubSpotPRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Cloudfresh announced that it has completed the rigorous requirements for the HubSpot Onboarding Accreditation. HubSpot, the customer platform for scaling companies, uses accreditations to recognize members of its Solutions Partner Program who meet specific criteria that contribute to their own growth and that of their customers.Cloudfresh has been officially recognized for delivering high-quality, goal-focused onboarding experiences that help businesses start strong with HubSpot. This accreditation confirms the team's ability to guide onboarding with structure, clarity, and a strong focus on business outcomes-across a variety of industries and client needs.To achieve this recognition, Cloudfresh demonstrated its ability to:. Successfully complete onboarding projects for real clients across different industries. Apply HubSpot's objectives-based onboarding methodology, with every step aligned to business goals. Share actual onboarding materials-including project plans, proposals, and resources. Maintain a certified and experienced in-house team. Meet all HubSpot Academy certification and training standards“Cloudfresh has shown a clear commitment to onboarding excellence by delivering tailored, goal-focused experiences across industries,” said Angela O'Dowd, VP of the Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot.“Their ability to combine deep platform knowledge with thoughtful execution truly reflects the best of our partner community. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I'm thrilled to welcome Cloudfresh as an Onboarding Accredited Partner and celebrate this important achievement.”HubSpot accreditations are awarded to Solutions Partner organizations that support the success of HubSpot customers at the highest levels of quality, service, and strategic insight. Accredited partners must demonstrate deep expertise, internal capacity, and practical experience to help clients navigate both technical and business challenges.“Onboarding into a new CRM is a critical step for every company. Our approach focuses on understanding each client's workflows and priorities, making a real difference. This accreditation is a meaningful milestone for us-it demonstrates our commitment to supporting companies through change and providing the best solutions. We'll continue refining how we support teams as they start working with HubSpot,” said Alexia In-Ruiz, Operations Manager at Cloudfresh.“Thanks to our HubSpot Team and everyone who played a part in making this happen! For me, this recognition is about the trust our clients place in us. Each client gets more than just onboarding-they get a guided, tailored experience empowered by our expertise and best practices that work. We're here to make sure your company is set up for success, right from the start,” said Denys Fakhriian, Project Manager at Cloudfresh.About Cloudfresh:Cloudfresh is a HubSpot Diamond Partner and a trusted expert in delivering structured, goal-oriented onboarding and CRM implementation. Our team supports businesses in getting the most out of HubSpot-from tailored onboarding and integrations to long-term optimization and insights-driven growth.Beyond HubSpot, Cloudfresh brings deep technical expertise as a Google Cloud, Zendesk, Asana, GitLab, Miro, Cloudflare, Jumpcloud, Okta and Microsoft Partner. Since 2017, we've helped organizations implement, integrate, and manage complex cloud ecosystems-from proof of concept and enablement to GenAI-powered transformation and ongoing support.With every project, our goal is simple: to help your business unlock the full value of HubSpot and the cloud stack around it-with the right tools, the right guidance, and a team that stays with you from strategy to scale.

