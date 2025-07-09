ACI Mechanical Named Exclusive Master Distributor For Munters Evaporative Cooling Media
Munters' GLASdek® media is designed to optimize indoor cooling and humidification efficiency while meeting strict fire code compliance, making it ideal for commercial HVAC applications. CELdek® media delivers cooling and humidification applications for the HVAC market.
"We used Munters media on air handling unit replacements and were impressed with the quality and engineering support. The manufacturing team at Munters is amazing, and the products are top-notch," said Keith Glasch, President of ACI Mechanical. "Our team customizes media to precise sizing for customers, and Munters backs us with reliable deliveries and engineering support. Our 13,000-square-foot warehouse and rapid delivery capacity enable us to serve customers nationwide with speed and consistency."
About ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales
Headquartered in Seattle, ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales is the Pacific Northwest's premier vendor for commercial HVAC equipment and engineered solutions. ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales provides evaporative media solutions for OEMs, contractors, and building owners in commercial and industrial HVAC applications. Backed by ACI's degreed sales engineers, manufacturing, and logistics teams, customers receive precise sizing, fast delivery, and expert support for energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions across the United States. For more information, visit acimechsales.
