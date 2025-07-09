Easterseals New Jersey And Opening Bell Ventures Launch Innovative Data Platform, Advancing Disability Services Through Digital Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Austin, TX , July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easterseals New Jersey (ENJ), a nonprofit leader in empowering individuals with disabilities and special needs, has partnered with Opening Bell Ventures (OBV) to launch a cutting-edge data and analytics platform that is redefining how the organization delivers services, measures impact, and engages its community.





ESNJ Logo

With an annual revenue exceeding $105 million, ENJ is committed to helping individuals live, learn, work, and thrive with dignity. As part of its strategic vision to enhance operational excellence and deepen donor engagement, ENJ identified a powerful opportunity: to harness the full potential of its data.

By modernizing its data infrastructure, ENJ aimed to unify insights across departments, streamline reporting, and unlock new levels of transparency and efficiency. This forward-thinking initiative led to the creation of“Carehouse”-a cloud-based data Lakehouse developed in partnership with OBV.

Key achievements of the collaboration include:



Accelerated Reporting : The Quarterly Consumer Metrics Report (QCMR) now takes just 20 minutes to compile-down from two weeks-freeing up staff to focus on strategic initiatives.

Unified Insights : Over 20 Power BI dashboards provide real-time, department-specific analytics, enabling smarter decisions across services, finance, operations, and IT.

Strong Data Governance : With Microsoft Purview, ENJ has implemented a robust data catalog, quality rules, and weekly integrity checks to ensure ongoing data accuracy. Scalable Innovation : The platform lays the groundwork for predictive analytics and AI, positioning ENJ for continued growth and innovation.

“This initiative reflects our belief that data is not just a tool-it's a catalyst for mission-driven impact,” said a spokesperson from Opening Bell Ventures.

The success of this transformation highlights the power of strategic partnerships and digital innovation in the nonprofit sector. ENJ's journey demonstrates how organizations can turn operational complexity into opportunity, using technology to amplify their mission and better serve their communities.

About Easterseals New Jersey

Easterseals New Jersey is a nonprofit organization committed to enriching the lives of individuals with disabilities and special needs through community-based services and support.

About Opening Bell Ventures

Opening Bell Ventures is a professional services firm specializing in data, analytics, and AI solutions that accelerate digital transformation for Fortune 500 and mission-driven organizations.

Media Contact:

Corinne Lowenstein

Chief Operating Officer

...

(646) 942-4522





