National Advertising Division Finds Certain Claims For OLLY's Lovin' Libido Supplement Supported Recommends Sensation Claim Be Discontinued

New York, NY, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by competitor Bayer Healthcare LLC, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division determined that Olly PBC provided a reasonable basis for claims made for its Lovin' Libido dietary supplement related to desire, drive, arousal, satisfaction and lubrication.

However, the National Advertising Division (NAD) recommended that Olly discontinue its Lovin' Libido claim related to sensation.

Bayer and Olly are competitors that each market a variety of dietary supplements to consumers. Bayer challenged claims made by Olly that touted the sexual benefits of Olly's Lovin' Libido product that relate to ashwagandha, an ingredient in the product.

NAD reviewed Olly's advertising to determine whether it conveyed the message that the Lovin' Libido product, rather than the individual ingredient ashwagandha, provided the claimed benefits.

Of the eight express claims, five specifically named ashwagandha as providing the expected benefit. The three remaining challenged claims did not specifically reference ashwagandha, but appear in contexts that make clear that ashwagandha is the source of the claimed benefits. NAD determined that in this context, reasonable consumers would interpret the claims as attributing the product benefits to ashwagandha.

Based on Olly's express messaging in its ads, NAD further determined that the Lovin' Libido product is marketed towards women who are uninterested in and unsatisfied with sex. NAD reviewed the evidence to determine if it supported a reasonable basis that ashwagandha provides the claimed benefits to that target population of women.

In support of its claims, Olly provided seven randomized clinical trials (RCTs) studying the sexual health benefits of ashwagandha root extract. NAD determined that one study did not adequately support the claimed sexual health benefits due to its focus on perimenopausal women and thus could not qualify as competent and reliable support for the challenged claims. NAD found that the six additional studies provided a reasonable basis for Olly's claims about the sexual health benefits of ashwagandha in its Lovin' Libido product. However, NAD noted that none of the RCTs directly addressed the specific claimed benefit of enhanced“sensation.”

Accordingly, NAD determined that Olly provided a reasonable basis for its claims related to desire, drive, arousal, satisfaction and lubrication, but determined that the studies are not a good fit to support claims related to sensation and recommended that the reference to sensation be discontinued.

During the proceeding, Olly voluntarily discontinued certain Lovin' Libido claims. Therefore, NAD did not review these claims on their merits and will treat them, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Olly stated that it will comply with NAD's recommendations.

