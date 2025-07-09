Worldline : Monthly Information Relating To The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Making Up The Share Capital On June 30, 2025
|Dénomination sociale de l'émetteur :
|Worldline SA
|Name and address of the Company :
|Tour Voltaire
|1, Place des Degrés
|92800 Puteaux
|(code ISIN FR 0011981968)
|
Date d'arrêté des informations
Declaration date
| Nombre total d'actions composant le capital
Total number of shares
|
Nombre total de droits de vote
Total number of voting rights
|30/06/2025
| 283 964 175
283,964,175
| Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 328 651 783
Number of theoretical voting rights : 328,651,783
Attachment
-
Worldline - Voting rights and share capital - June 30 2025
