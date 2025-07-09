Half-Year Statement On The Implementation Of The Liquidity Contract As Of June 30, 2025
Bernin (Grenoble), France, July 9, 2025 – Soitec (Euronext Paris) announces that, under the liquidity contract entrusted to BNP Paribas on July 3, 2023, on the settlement date of June 30, 2025, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 72,325 Soitec shares, and €904,901
During the 1st semester of 2025, a total of:
- 231,383 shares were bought for €14,129,177 (i.e. 2,855 transactions). 208,969 shares were sold for €12,889,302 (i.e. 2,792 transactions).
We remind you that:At the time of the previous half-yearly balance sheet, on the settlement date of December 31, 2024, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 51,394 Soitec shares, and €2,009,718
- 215,838 shares were bought for €19,591,223 (i.e. 3,775 transactions); 197,982 shares were sold for €17,859,326 (i.e. 3,174 transactions).
Aggregate data for each trading day in the 1st semester of 2025 are given in the appendix to this press release.
*****
Agenda
Annual General Meeting: July 22, 2025.
First-quarter 2025-2026 revenue: July 22, 2025, after market close.
*****
About Soitec
Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 0.9 billion Euros in fiscal year 2024-2025. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of more than 2,200 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Nearly 4,300 patents have been registered by Soitec.
Soitec, SmartSiCTM and Smart CutTM are registered trademarks of Soitec.
For more information: and follow us on LinkedIn and X: @Soitec_Official
*****
Media Relations: ...
Investor Relations: ...
Attachment
-
Soitec - PR Interim report as of June 30, 2025 liquidity contract
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment