Half-Year Statement On The Implementation Of The Liquidity Contract As Of June 30, 2025

Bernin (Grenoble), France, July 9, 2025 – Soitec (Euronext Paris) announces that, under the liquidity contract entrusted to BNP Paribas on July 3, 2023, on the settlement date of June 30, 2025, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:



72,325 Soitec shares, and €904,901

During the 1st semester of 2025, a total of:



231,383 shares were bought for €14,129,177 (i.e. 2,855 transactions). 208,969 shares were sold for €12,889,302 (i.e. 2,792 transactions).

We remind you that:



51,394 Soitec shares, and €2,009,718



215,838 shares were bought for €19,591,223 (i.e. 3,775 transactions); 197,982 shares were sold for €17,859,326 (i.e. 3,174 transactions).

At the time of the previous half-yearly balance sheet, on the settlement date of December 31, 2024, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:During the 2semester of 2024, a total of:On July 3, 2023, the day before the start of trading, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: €8,000,000.

Aggregate data for each trading day in the 1st semester of 2025 are given in the appendix to this press release.

Agenda

Annual General Meeting: July 22, 2025.

First-quarter 2025-2026 revenue: July 22, 2025, after market close.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 0.9 billion Euros in fiscal year 2024-2025. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of more than 2,200 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Nearly 4,300 patents have been registered by Soitec.

Soitec, SmartSiCTM and Smart CutTM are registered trademarks of Soitec.

