Chase Skylar Demayo Selected As Featured Speaker At IANDS 2025 International Conference

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From sharing his transformative story in documentaries to leading critical discussions on veteran mental health at Johns Hopkins, U.S. Air Force veteran Chase Skylar DeMayo has emerged as a powerful voice in near-death experience advocacy and holistic healing. His journey from a life-changing 2008 near-death experience to becoming a keynote speaker and discussion leader represents a remarkable transformation dedicated to serving others.DeMayo's influence in the consciousness research community reached new heights when he keynoted the IANDS 2024 conference, and now he returns to lead the Military/Veteran Experiencers Discussion at the IANDS 2025 International Conference in Chicago-a role that underscores his unique position bridging personal experience with academic expertise.From Private Experience to Public MissionFor 12 years, DeMayo kept his profound 2008 near-death experience private. However, his commitment to helping others eventually led him to share his story publicly, embracing what he calls "Chasing the Light"-a philosophy centered on personal growth, community service, and holistic healing with particular focus on veterans and mental health challenges.His decision to go public has resulted in significant media presence, including appearances in "We Touched Heaven," NDE Radio, and a documentary. These platforms have allowed him to reach thousands of veterans and others seeking understanding and healing from their own transformative experiences.Academic Excellence and Professional DevelopmentDeMayo's commitment to serving others is backed by impressive academic credentials. He holds bachelor's degrees in Alternative Medicine from Everglades University and Ministry from the University of Sedona, along with a Master's in Metaphysical Sciences from the University of Metaphysical Sciences and a Graduate Certificate in Life Coaching from Grand Canyon University.Currently nearing completion of his Doctorate in Holistic Counseling, DeMayo continues to expand his expertise to better serve those seeking healing and spiritual growth. This extensive educational foundation provides the academic rigor that complements his personal experience, making him uniquely qualified to bridge the gap between scientific inquiry and lived experience.Veteran Advocacy and Mental Health LeadershipDeMayo's dedication to veteran welfare extends far beyond sharing his story. He has spoken at prestigious institutions like Johns Hopkins on veteran mental health issues and actively mentors through the Wounded Warrior Project. His work addresses the critical intersection of military service, trauma, and spiritual healing-an area where near-death experience research offers valuable insights.His advocacy recognizes that many veterans experience profound consciousness shifts during service, whether through combat, medical emergencies, or other traumatic events. By providing a framework for understanding these experiences, DeMayo helps veterans process and integrate their transformative moments into healing and growth.Community Leadership and RecognitionBeyond his work in consciousness research and veteran advocacy, DeMayo has demonstrated leadership across multiple sectors. As a graduate of Leadership Orlando Class 105, he has contributed to his community's development. His excellence has been recognized through awards for the U.S. Air Force writing and national radio commercials, demonstrating his communication skills that now serve him as a speaker and advocate.Leading at IANDS 2025The International Association for Near-Death Studies (IANDS) represents the premier global organization dedicated to the scientific understanding of near-death experiences. The annual international conference serves as the cornerstone event for the consciousness research community, bringing together medical professionals, researchers, experiencers, and curious minds to share findings and advance understanding.DeMayo's role at IANDS 2025 reflects his growing influence in the field. On Saturday, August 30, 2025, from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM in the Marquis Tent, he will moderate the Military/Veteran Experiencers Discussion Group-a panel exploring the profound NDEs of military personnel, including those occurring during combat and service-related contexts.This session offers a unique opportunity for attendees to hear firsthand accounts and engage with fellow veterans and experiencers, fostering a supportive environment for sharing insights and exploring the aftereffects of these life-altering events.Intimate Connections and Personal EngagementIn addition to leading the military discussion, DeMayo will host a Lunch with Speaker event on Friday, August 29, 2025, from 11:40 AM to 1:10 PM in the Marquis Tent. This intimate gathering, limited to nine guests, provides a rare opportunity for deeper conversation and personal connection with one of the field's most compelling voices.These smaller interactions reflect DeMayo's commitment to personal connection and individual healing-core elements of his "Chasing the Light" philosophy that emphasize the importance of human connection in the healing process.The Growing Impact of Military NDE ResearchNear-death experience research has evolved from fringe inquiry to legitimate scientific investigation, with major medical institutions now conducting studies on consciousness during cardiac arrest, out-of-body experiences, and related phenomena. The military context adds unique dimensions to this research, as service members often face life-threatening situations that can trigger profound consciousness shifts.DeMayo's work helps bridge the gap between military culture and consciousness research, providing a framework for understanding how these experiences can be integrated into healing rather than dismissed or ignored. His approach recognizes that consciousness research requires both objective measurement and subjective understanding.Conference Significance and Future ImpactThe IANDS 2025 Conference, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Dr. Raymond Moody's groundbreaking book "Life After Life," will take place from August 27-31, 2025, at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center in Oak Brook, Illinois. The event will feature over 100 speakers, including leading researchers, healthcare professionals, and experiencers such as Dr. Raymond Moody, Dr. Bruce Greyson, and Caroline Myss.DeMayo's prominent role in this landmark conference positions him among the field's most influential voices. His unique combination of personal experience, academic credentials, media presence, and dedicated service to veterans creates a powerful platform for advancing both scientific understanding and practical healing applications.For those interested in consciousness studies, veteran mental health, or the intersection of science and transformative experience, DeMayo's sessions at IANDS 2025 offer unparalleled opportunities to engage with cutting-edge research and compassionate healing approaches. His journey from private experiencer to public advocate demonstrates the profound impact that sharing our most transformative moments can have on healing and helping others.For more information about the IANDS 2025 Conference, to register, or to learn about Chase Skylar DeMayo's sessions, visit

