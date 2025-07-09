Totalenergies Joins PJM Interconnection, The Largest Power Grid In The United States
HOUSTON, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies has become a member of PJM Interconnection, enabling the Company's U.S. trading arm to engage in both physical and financial product transactions in the largest wholesale electricity market in North America. The PJM grid meets the demand of 65 million end-users across the northeastern and mid-Atlantic United States.
Spread across 13 states, PJM offers an extensive network and resources, including real-time and day-ahead energy markets. TotalEnergies can now access PJM's advanced market tools and data, enabling its Houston-based power trading hub to serve its customers and optimize its energy portfolio.
TotalEnergies in the United States
TotalEnergies is deploying its integrated energy model across the United States, where it has been active since 1957. The Company has invested nearly $11 billion in the U.S., in the past three years alone, to accelerate development in oil, LNG, and low carbon electricity. With over 10 million tons of output in 2024, TotalEnergies is the leading exporter of U.S. liquefied natural gas and is integrated throughout the LNG value chain, with upstream gas production assets in Texas and offshore U.S. The U.S. is also a key market for the deployment of TotalEnergies' Integrated Power strategy – with 10 GW of onshore utility-scale solar, wind and battery storage, installed and under construction. In March 2025, S&P Global Ratings assigned an 'A+' issuer credit rating to TotalEnergies Holdings USA, with a stable outlook, reflecting the 100% owned affiliate's strong financial position. Find out more about TotalEnergies' U.S. presence here .
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.
