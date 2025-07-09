Uber Creative Advertising Agency

Uber Creative Advertising Agency Launches 5-Year Plan in Nigeria

NIGERIA, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- UK-based advertising company Uber Creative Advertising Agency has officially signed a five-year strategic partnership agreement with the Nigerian government, aiming to boost the development of the country's tourism industry and create over 3 million jobs in the coming five years. At the same time, Uber Creative Advertising Agency will collaborate with several local and international charitable organizations to improve living conditions for vulnerable populations through a variety of aid and support programs.

As part of this initiative, Uber Creative Advertising Agency will work closely with renowned charitable organizations including Tabitha-Abimbola Foundation, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Education as a Vaccine (EVA), The Irede Foundation, Amaudo UK, TASTE Nigeria, Yinka Shonibare Foundation, Bisi Alimi Foundation, Land of Hope, and GEANCO Foundation. The collaboration will focus on providing food relief, medical care, educational resources, and other essential services to communities in need.

Charity is not just goodwill-it is a social responsibility

Uber Creative Advertising Agency firmly believes that philanthropy goes beyond donations; it plays a vital role in promoting social equity and long-term sustainability. By offering platform support, volunteer programs, and resource allocation, the company seeks to help impoverished families, orphans, the elderly, the sick, and vulnerable women and children regain hope and dignity.

Following its entry into the Nigerian market, Uber Creative Advertising Agency has committed to a three-pronged mission focusing on education, healthcare, and online employment, aiming to improve local living conditions starting at the household level and expanding outward to communities across the country.

Employment is the key to sustainable poverty reduction

Uber Creative Advertising Agency stresses that meaningful employment is the foundation for lifting people out of poverty-but it must go beyond mere numbers. Over the next five years, the company will establish more than 1,000 local offices across Nigerian cities and provide job-specific training, career development programs, and long-term employment support. The goal is to prevent the cycle of“employment – unemployment – poverty relapse” by ensuring quality, stability, and sustainability in job creation.

By fostering economic diversification and integrating local industries, Uber Creative Advertising Agency will help build a structured and inclusive employment ecosystem, anchored in stable jobs, skills alignment, and workplace protections.

About Uber Creative Advertising Agency

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, Uber Creative Advertising Agency is a creative agency specializing in global tourism and hospitality promotion. The company leverages both on-site and digital campaigns to help tourist destinations and luxury hotels boost brand awareness and market visibility.

Uber Creative Advertising Agency has formed long-term partnerships with global landmarks and institutions such as the Pyramids of Egypt, Venice, Maldives, Ritz Paris, and Hotel Danieli in Venice. Its proprietary online promotion platform not only enhances marketing effectiveness for clients but also offers global users remote job opportunities. Up to 60–70% of the promotion fees paid by clients are distributed as performance-based rewards to remote platform workers.

In September 2024, at the invitation of the Nigerian government, Uber Creative Advertising Agency conducted a six-month nationwide assessment. In March 2025, the company officially signed a five-year strategic cooperation agreement, marking its formal entry into the Nigerian market and its deep commitment to tourism development, youth employment, and social impact across the country.

