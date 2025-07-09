Metal Processing Machines Market Size Worth USD 42.29 Billion By 2031 At A 5.3% CAGR, Experiences Increasing Importance Of Metal Processing Machines In Construction Sector The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global metal processing machines market is observing healthy growth owing to the growing demand in the automotive and aerospace industries.

The metal processing machines market is expected to reach US$42.29 billion by 2031 from US$29.68 billion in 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Military organizations invest heavily in defense equipment, weapons systems, and vehicles to strengthen their capabilities. Metal processing machines are crucial for the manufacture of armor plates, ammunition, and other critical systems required for defense operations.

The need to modernize defense forces, enhance national security, and respond to evolving threats compels governments to increase their military spending each year. Based on the fiscal year 2025 budget, the U.S. Department of Defense budget is projected to reach $866 billion by 2029, representing a total increase of 1.9% over 2025. The proportion of funding for operations and support, procurement, and infrastructure is projected to vary slightly over the fiscal year 2025 period. Over the past three years, the U.S. Department of Defense budget has increased from $700 billion to $850 billion.

This massive financial support for military reinforcement would encourage defense-related component manufacturers to invest more in their operations, boosting demand for metal processing machines in the coming years. The war between Ukraine and Russia has spurred investment in defense activities. Consequently, many countries around the world have increased their defense budgets. Advanced metal processing machines are required to produce cutting-edge weapons and defense systems, as the precise manufacturing, forming, and assembly of metal components are crucial for optimal performance and robustness of these products.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. growing demand in automotive and aerospace industries; increasing government spending on military reinforcement; and growing significance of metal processing machines in construction sector are some of the factors boosting the market growth.

Growing Significance of Metal Processing Machines in Construction Sector:

The construction industry is continually growing due to the increase in low- to mid-priced residential housing projects, commercial infrastructure, and government-supported infrastructure initiatives, including roads, bridges, and highways. As the construction industry develops and evolves, the need for construction equipment and machinery becomes essential. There is an increase in various types of infrastructure development projects, including residential buildings, commercial complexes, and industrial facilities. Each project requires various types of machinery for construction, repair, maintenance, and renovation.

Rapid urbanization and population increase drive the need for new housing, commercial space, and infrastructure. For example, in 2023, the City of Kelowna, Canada, authorized US$90 million in funding for the Kelowna Airport terminal expansion project. In 2024, the Mexican government began the reconstruction project of the International Wastewater Treatment Plant in the Tijuana River Valley. The International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) maintains the facility under an agreement between Mexico and the United States. In 2022, the Indian government launched projects to build nearly 220 airports by the end of 2025. Saudi Arabia is projected to become one of the world's leading construction hubs, with an investment of approximately US$1.1 trillion in infrastructure and real estate projects. These projects include King Salman Park, Neom Super City, the Red Sea Projects, and the Jeddah Central and Jeddah Economic City projects.

Use of Automated Fabrication Processes and Robotics:

The importance of efficient and cost-effective manufacturing systems and solutions increases with the rising demand for metal products across various industries. Automated manufacturing processes and robotics offer several advantages over traditional manual manufacturing methods. Automated manufacturing processes can optimize the metal processing workflow by integrating computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems. These systems allow manufacturers for automating tasks such as cutting, welding, and finishing, reducing the need for manual labor and improving overall efficiency. Automated processes can also improve product quality by reducing errors and inconsistencies in manual production.

Geographical Insights:

In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe, North America, and Middle East respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the metal processing machines market is segmented into Product Type press brake, laser cutting machine, bending machine, and laser welding machine. The press brake segment held the largest market share in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development



Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the metal processing machines market are TRUMPF SE + Co KG; Bystronic AG; Prima Industrie SpA; Amada (India) Pvt Ltd; Salvagnini Italia SPA; Baykal Makina San Ve Tic AS; LVD Company NV; Dener USA LLC; Ermaksan Machinery Industry and Trade Inc; Durmazlar Machinery Inc; Coherent Corp; Jenoptik AG; Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd; Foshan Huibaisheng Laser Technology Co., Ltd; and LaserStar Technologies Corporation, among others. Trending Topics: Precision Metal Machining, Robotic Metal Processing, AI-Driven Manufacturing, Sustainable Metal Fabrication, Aerospace Metal Processing, Automotive Manufacturing Equipment, Medical Device Metal Fabrication, Electronics Metal Machining, etc.

Global Headlines on Metal Processing Machines Market



TRUMPF and SiMa signed a partnership to develop lasers with artificial intelligence (AI)

The Ermaksan has designed a 6100 x 1500 ton press brake for manufacturing heavy industrial equipment for a Canadian customer BAISHENG LASER signed a strategic agreement for school-enterprise cooperation with Foshan Gaoming Advanced Technical School.

Conclusion

The metal processing machines market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and South America. The global metal processing machines market is segmented into four major regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East. Asia Pacific holds a prominent position in the metal processing machines market owing to its strong industrial base and technological advancements.

Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market for metal processing machines, fueled by its expanding industrial sector and increasing investments in infrastructure development. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are key contributors to the Asia Pacific market. China is the largest manufacturing hub in the region. The country's automotive, electronics, and construction sectors rely heavily on metal processing machines for precise and efficient metal cutting, shaping, and forming processes. Japan and South Korea, known for their advanced technological capabilities, contribute significantly to the market. In 2022, the significant expansion of China's manufacturing industry, as indicated by the high purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector, suggested increased production and demand for metal processing machines.

With the PMI reaching its highest level in over a decade and showing a clear expansion trend, it signifies a favorable environment for industries that rely on metal cutting and processing equipment.

In 2024, the Government of Indonesia announced the largest infrastructure budget of the country, amounting to US$ 26.48 billion, including residential, commercial and road infrastructure development and upgrade costs. In 2024, NLEX Corporation announced three new infrastructure development projects in the Philippines. Out of 425, ~155 airports and airport infrastructure development projects with an investment of US$ 209 billion in Asia Pacific are currently under development.

One of the largest airport development projects in Asia Pacific is Long Thanh International Airport in Vietnam, which has an investment of US$ 14.5 billion and is expected to be completed by 2025. Thus, the growing development in the construction sector is fueling the growth of the metal processing machines market in Asia Pacific.

