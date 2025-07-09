Smile Generation To Highlight The Mouth-Body Connection In Six-Part Series On Lifetime TV's The Balancing Act

The series opens with Lulu Tang, DMD, a general dentist and practice owner in Las Vegas, and Harris Khakwani, MD, a primary care physician also practicing in Las Vegas. They will discuss how connected care between dentists and primary care providers leads to earlier detection of health issues and more preventive treatment.

"We're honored to be part of The Balancing Act to share the benefits of dental-medical integration," said Dr. Tang. "In our practices, we see every day how connected care helps patients achieve better overall health."

"The siloed nature of traditional health care can make preventive medicine challenging, which is why it's exciting to have a platform to reinforce how better connection and coordination between healthcare providers allows us to identify and prevent more serious conditions," Dr. Khakwani said.

In August, Dr. Tang returns alongside Bianca Velayo, DMD, a general dentist and multi-practice owner in Las Vegas, for a two-part episode on the connection between oral health and women's health, including how saliva screening can be a useful tool to monitor hormones.

In September, Christopher Tolmie, DDS, a general dentist and multi-practice owner in South Florida, and Zulema Valdivia, DDS, a periodontist and multi-practice owner providing care in across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, will focus on the connection between oral health and brain health.

Later episodes will feature Drs. Tolmie and Valdivia discussing the relationship between oral health and diabetes management, and oral health's impact on cardiovascular health, highlighting how harmful bacteria and inflammation in the mouth can contribute to chronic conditions.

The series will conclude with Drs. Tang and Velayo returning for a deeper dive into women's health, exploring how oral health and hormonal changes interact throughout a woman's life.

"This six-part series explores how oral health connects to conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer's, while giving viewers practical ways to take charge of their health," said Jeanne Kelly, Supervising Producer of The Balancing Act. "We're excited to feature these providers who are leading the way toward a more connected approach to care."

The series is scheduled to air on Lifetime TV at 7:30 a.m. EST/PST, 6:30 a.m. CST, and 5:30 a.m. MST on the dates below, but dates are subject to change. Please visit smilegeneration for the most current schedule.



Dental-Medical Integration: The benefits of coordinated care – Airs July 10

Women's Health (Part 1): The benefits of saliva screening for women's health – Airs August 7

Mouth-Body Connection – Brain: The connection between oral health and brain health – Airs September 10

Mouth-Body Connection – Diabetes: The relationship between oral care and diabetes – Airs October 9

Mouth-Body Connection – Heart: The link between oral health and cardiovascular health – Airs November 5 Women's Health (Part 2) – Deeper dive into oral health and hormones – Airs December 3

About Smile Generation

Smile Generation® connects patients to Smile Generation-trusted dentists who are dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience and advanced clinical care. Smile Generation also provides financial choices for patients and education about the connection between oral health and overall health (The Mouth-Body Connection® ). The Smile Generation network spans over 1,000 dental offices in 24 states. Smile Generation-trusted offices are supported by PDS Health®. For more information, visit smilegeneration .

About The Balancing Act

The Balancing Act® is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime® and find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct .

The Mouth-Body Connection® is a registered trademark of PDS Health.

