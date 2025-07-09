Jungle Driving Relaunches With New Leadership, Revamped Program, And National Franchise Expansion Plans

Jungle Driving was originally founded in 2003 by Fred Westdale with a strong mission: to prepare teens for the wild roads ahead. What started as a single location quickly earned a reputation for immersive, hands-on instruction and a commitment to shaping confident, safety-first drivers. Over the years, the brand has introduced enhanced curriculum and family-focused programming, and with its recent acquisition, has added real-time vehicle tracking technology to further elevate the customer experience. Now, after more than 20 years of impact, Jungle Driving is entering a powerful new era, one that honors its founding values while expanding its reach and results.

Powerhouse Leadership Team

The brand's relaunch is led by CEO Zach Beutler , a multi-brand franchise founder, multi-unit franchisee, co-founder of HorsePower Brands, and strategic growth expert who has helped scale multiple national franchise brands. He acquired Jungle Driving to spearhead its next chapter with a purpose-driven vision. Beutler is supported by a seasoned team with deep experience building and scaling franchise systems across training, operations, technology, marketing, and development.



Cheryl Price (Onboarding & Training) brings a rich background in instructional design and employee development, having built comprehensive onboarding programs for franchise owners at HorsePower Brands and supported training initiatives at Right at Home, The Key, and Home Instead. She excels at translating complex business concepts into accessible, engaging learning experiences for franchisees and their teams.

Cody Kindschuh (Technology & Operations) is a systems integration specialist who has led digital transformation projects in franchising. With expertise in process automation, technology solutions, and Microsoft Power Platform, Cody ensures Jungle Driving's tech stack is built for scalability and real-time performance monitoring.

Tavis McVey (Marketing & Creative) is a brand strategist and creative leader with a proven track record of launching and scaling franchise brands at HorsePower Brands. He specializes in building bold, cohesive brand identities and producing high-impact design and video content. With deep expertise in business development and process improvement, Tavis has led efforts to streamline creative operations, eliminate backlogs, and ensure consistent, high-quality execution across all marketing initiatives. Jen Wherrell (VP of Franchise Development) is a franchise development veteran with a passion for helping others grow. A former CEO and multi-state franchise co-founder, she brings real-world operational experience and a relationship-first approach to recruiting and supporting new franchise partners. She's also a published author and community advocate with a heart for mentorship and youth-focused causes.

"I joined Jungle Driving because it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with an all-star team of franchise experts, people who have built, developed, and scaled more locations than anyone in the business," said Wherrell . "This brand is more than a business to me; it's a mission to save teen lives and help others build something truly meaningful in the process."

Critical Need with Proven Results

Driver's education classes play a critical role in keeping new drivers safe. Teen drivers have crash rates nearly four times higher than drivers aged 20 and older, making the early years behind the wheel especially dangerous. That's what makes Jungle Driving stand out: its curriculum combines immersive classroom learning, real behind-the-wheel experience, and proven techniques originally developed by a founding partner at one of the world's largest package delivery companies, where the approach helped reduce accident rates systemwide and laid the foundation for Jungle Driving's safety-first method.

"Jungle Driving isn't just another driver's ed school, it's a program built to save lives," said Beutler . "We've reengineered the program from top to bottom, built out the right tech and systems, and are now ready to grow with franchisees who care about making a real impact in their communities."

About Jungle Driving

Founded in 2003 and relaunched in 2025, Jungle Driving is a purpose-driven driver's education brand focused on saving lives, one teen at a time. With an immersive curriculum, behind-the-wheel experience, and vehicle-integrated tech, Jungle Driving offers a high-impact alternative to traditional programs. Inspired by systems developed for one of the world's largest package delivery companies, the curriculum is built to reduce risk and build real confidence on the road. Now actively expanding across the country, Jungle Driving is offering franchise opportunities to passionate entrepreneurs who want to make a lasting impact in their communities. For more information, please visit .

