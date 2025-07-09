Logistics Market Size Worth USD 23.14 Trillion By 2034 Driven By E-Commerce Growth, Tech Integration, And Government-Led Infrastructure Upgrades

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global logistics market size is expected to be worth approximately USD 23.14 trillion by 2034, increasing from USD 11.23 trillion in 2025, fueled by booming e-commerce, tech adoption, and infrastructure initiatives. Ottawa, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the worldwide logistics market size was valued at USD 9.98 trillion in 2024 and is projected to rise from USD 11.23 trillion in 2025 to USD 23.14 trillion by 2034. The market is poised to grow at a solid CAGR of 8.36% from 2025 to 2034. The major rationales driving the expansion of transport and supply chains are cost-effectiveness, e-commerce, business-friendly nature, and environmental awareness. Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Logistics Market Key Insights:

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest revenue share of 44.59% in 2024.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

Europe is considered to be a notably growing area in 2024.

By transportation type, the roadways segment contributed the major revenue share of 39.04% in 2024.

By transportation type, the waterways segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By logistics type, the third-party segment held the biggest revenue share in 2024.

By logistics type, the second party segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By end user, the industrial and manufacturing segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 31.78% in 2024. By end user, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

Global Logistics Market Revenue, By Transportation Type (USD Billion) 2022-2024



Transportation Type 2022 2023 2024 Airways 428.41 485.38 545.14 Waterways 2,524.17 2,853.85 3,198.64 Railways 1,862.44 2,095.78 2,337.90 Roadways 3,168.25 3,528.38 3,895.02



Global Logistics Market Revenue, By End User (USD Billion) 2022-2024



End User 2022 2023 2024 Industrial & Manufacturing 2,570.59 2,867.46 3,171.02 Retail & E-Commerce 1,439.24 1,607.90 1,780.80 Healthcare 899.54 1,032.35 1,174.50 Oil & Gas 600.09 681.54 767.34 Others 2,473.81 2,774.13 3,083.05



Market Overview and Industry Potential

How is the Significant Growth of the Logistics Industry?

The logistics market is experiencing various opportunistic trends such as supply chain agility, global labor shortages, embracing complexity through automation, digital transformation , and many other trends. The various supply chain management companies are adapting to cutting-edge technologies, strategic approaches, and pioneering processes.

Self-managed services give direct control to businesses without depending on outside entities to complete tasks. The growth is also driven by the implementation of various platforms and systems into business processes.

In December 2024, Blue Dart announced the launch of an affiliate program to accelerate innovations in logistics for technology partners. Source:



Which Trends are Shaping the Future of Global Supply Chains?



Customer-Centric Real-time Data and Visibility: The leading companies like Amazon have addressed customer shopping behaviors and their expectations. The integration of WMS/ERP with supply chain visibility platforms allows the delivery of real-time updates to clients.

Supply Chain Transparency: The real-time updates allow logistics companies to achieve efficient organization and management of businesses. The various technologies help to automate tasks and improve the supply chains of businesses.

Growth Factors in the Logistics Market



Digital Transformation: End-to-end automation and technological modernization hold great potential to enhance the productivity of event-based workflows.

API-based Integrations: API-based real-time solutions perform real-time processing rather than batch processing. The logistics companies can receive instant data regarding customer orders and shipments.

How is Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizing the Logistics Industry?

AI plays a versatile role in optimizing route planning, transportation, and predictive maintenance for shipping vehicles. AI is crucial in automated warehousing, inventory management, and smart demand forecasting. It offers enhanced last-mile delivery, supply chain visibility, and risk management. The AI-powered customer service introduces green logistics and sustainability.

Which are the Remarkable Investments and Funding Opportunities?



In November 2024 , Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company announced the launch of the Kotak Transportation & Logistics Fund, which is an open-ended equity scheme focusing on the rapidly growing transportation and logistics sectors. Source:

ICICI Prudential introduced its transportation and logistics fund to create long-term capital investments in equity and equity-related securities of companies associated with the logistics and transportation sectors. Source:

Logistics Market Limitations and Challenges:

What are the Potential Concerns associated with Transportation and Logistics?



Supply Chain Disruptions: These are complex and are impacted by geopolitical issues. These challenges are driven by climate change, ongoing wars, and the changing status of international logistics. These concerns boost companies and countries to address long-term ways and strategies of trade.

Sustainability and Environmental Concerns: The logistics industry contributes to some amount of greenhouse gas emissions. This happens due to the heavy dependency of industries on fossil fuels for shipping goods globally.



Logistics Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Key Statistics CAGR (2025-2034) 8.36% Market Size in 2024 USD 9.98 Trillion Market Size in 2025 USD 11.23 Trillion Market Size by 2034 USD 23.14 Trillion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Key Market Drivers Growth in e-commerce, infrastructure modernization, and technology integration Key Technologies AI, IoT, Generative AI, Automation Key Sub-Markets Retail Logistics, Cold Chain Logistics, Secure Logistics, Reverse Logistics, Healthcare 3PL, Contract Logistics, Third-Party Logistics (3PL), Life-Science Logistics Dominant Region North America (Captured 44.59% of Revenue Share in 2924) Fastest Growing Region Asia-Pacific (projected highest CAGR 2025–2034) Segments Covered Transportation Type, Logistics Type, End User, and Region Dominant Segment (Transport) Roadways (39% market share in 2024) Dominant Segment (End User) Industrial and Manufacturing (31.8% share in 2024) Technology-Focused Segments Generative AI in Logistics, AI in Logistics, Connected Logistics, Logistics Automation Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Major Players United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), MOLLER – MAERSK, DSV, C.H. Robinson, FEDEX, Kuehne+Nagel, GEODIS, Nippon Express



Insights from Key Regions

How Big is the Asia Pacific Logistics Market?

According to Precedence Research, the Asia Pacific logistics market size has been calculated at USD 5.07 trillion in 2025 and is expected to be worth USD 11.43 trillion by 2034. The Market is projected to grow at a solid CAGR of 9.37% from 2025 to 2034.

The Asia Pacific logistics market size has been calculated at USD 5.07 trillion in 2025 and is expected to be worth USD 11.43 trillion by 2034. The Market is projected to grow at a solid CAGR of 9.37% from 2025 to 2034.

How Asia Pacific Dominated the Logistics Market?

Asia Pacific dominated the logistics market in 2024. The Asia Pacific represents itself as the fastest-growing major economy in the world. Driven by four key sectors, including agriculture, exports, investment, and MSME, supply chain logistics is improving while policymakers are addressing the high cost of logistics, poor infrastructure, and efficiency.

The National Logistics Policy (NLP), encouraging infrastructure, expanding connectivity, digital public infrastructure, and green initiatives, are driving the growth of the supply chain logistics sector across this region.

How are Government Initiatives Revolutionizing the Logistics Sector in India?

The government of India is making efforts for the development of a national logistics e-marketplace which will transform the shipment and supply chain management services in India. There is an integration of different services, infrastructure, and government regulations into a unified B2B platform.

The recent policy advancements include the National Logistics Policy, the PM Gati Shakti National Main Plan, etc. which aim to boost efficiency, reduce costs, and maintain competitive pricing in logistics services. The digital transformation is driving India as the major player in global supply chains.

In May 2025 , RSM International Ltd. and its leaders explored the economic growth, changing future, and evolving regulatory landscape of the Asia Pacific region at a regional conference in Jakarta. Source:



North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the logistics market during the forecast period. Homeland Security and the U.S. government conduct a national strategy for global supply chain security. It aims to ensure smooth functioning, which is necessary for economic progress and national security. This strategy ensures efficient and safe logistics of goods. It focuses on risk management efforts and various priority areas.

How are Transportation and Logistics Services Growing in the U.S.?

The U.S. country's growth is supported by fleet management, transportation programs, and many other related services. The U.S. General Services Administration stated that it offers various solutions to meet all needs for transportation and fleet management . It also provides these services to the federal government, which also include offerings such as choices to purchase, lease, and rent vehicles and online tools for easy accessibility.

In June 2025 , Hellmann announced the launch of an express logistics product named HEX in North America. Source:



Europe is seen to grow at a notable rate in the logistics market in 2024. The European government and the Transport and Logistics Bureau are promoting the development of sustainable and green logistics through its action plan on modern logistics development. According to the government of the UK, about 1.87 million trips have been made by powered vehicles and 0.97 million trips will be made by unaccompanied trailer traveling from Great Britain to Europe in 2024.

What are the Significant Government Initiatives for Efficient Logistics in the United Kingdom?

The government of the United Kingdom made efforts for the decarbonization of road and rail freight. The government also takes various initiatives to meet the need for skills across the supply chain. It works with its partners and agencies to assist the transport network that helps businesses in the UK. This government assistance allows the transport of people and goods across the country. In May 2025 , the government of the UK stated that over 2.85 million trips will be made by road goods vehicles traveling from Great Britain to Europe in 2024.

In June 2025 , the Department for Transport and Heidi Alexander MP stated the signing of the Project Reach Deal to accelerate connectivity and eliminate mobile signal blackspots on the rail network. Source:



Logistics Market Segmentation Analysis

Transportation Type Analysis

How Roadways Segment Dominated the Logistics Market in 2024?

The roadways segment dominated the logistics market in 2024. Road transportation offers accessibility, flexibility, door-to-door services, cost-effectiveness, speed, and efficiency. It allows ease of tracking, service to remote areas, and reduced risk of damage. The simplified logistics and lower packaging costs are supporting e-commerce growth .

The waterways segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the logistics market during the forecast period. Water transportation is economically better, offering a large storage capacity and a safe mode of transport. The growth of waterway transportation is driven by increased product diversity, transportable materials, and environmentally-friendly nature.

Logistics Type Analysis

What made Third-Party the Dominant Segment in the Logistics Market in 2024?

The third-party segment dominated the logistics market in 2024. Third-party logistics offers advantages such as relationship management, reduced cost of delivery, speedy delivery, and higher adaptability. It allows real-time order tracking, warehouse management, and incredible flexibility.

The second party segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the logistics market during the predicted timeframe. A second-party logistics offers lower costs, reduced complexity, instant communication, and customer feedback opportunities. It also offers less paperwork and fast and accurate reporting.

End User Analysis

How did the Industrial and Manufacturing Segment Dominate the Logistics Market in 2024?

The industrial and manufacturing segments dominated the logistics market in 2024. Logistics has wide applications in industrial and manufacturing areas, which include inventory management, efficient supply chain, improved customer experience, and risk management. It also offers compliance with regulations, cost-cutting, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency.

The healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the logistics market during the forecast period. The benefits of logistics in healthcare are expanded across emergency response, improved patient care, scalability, and automated operations. Healthcare sectors are experiencing regulatory compliance, cost efficiency, inventory management, and technological integration into diverse areas of healthcare.

Logistics Market Top Companies and Their Contribution

Delhivery: A leading Indian logistics company, Delhivery has revolutionized supply chain solutions with its tech-driven, pan-India network, offering express parcel delivery, warehousing, and freight services.

Blue Dart: As part of the DHL Group, Blue Dart is known for its premium express logistics services across India, particularly excelling in air express and time-sensitive deliveries.

FedEx: A global logistics giant, FedEx provides comprehensive international shipping, air freight, and supply chain services, setting benchmarks in reliability and delivery speed.

DHL: DHL is a global leader in logistics and express services, offering advanced international shipping, e-commerce logistics , and supply chain management across over 220 countries.

Ecom Express: Specializing in e-commerce logistics, Ecom Express delivers tailored last-mile, reverse logistics, and cash-on-delivery services to online retailers across India.

GATI: GATI, now a subsidiary of Allcargo Logistics, offers end-to-end logistics and express distribution with a strong focus on B2B and B2C retail sectors in India.

Safexpress: India's largest supply chain and logistics company, Safexpress is renowned for its expertise in surface logistics, warehousing, and customized 3PL solutions for retail and FMCG sectors.

DTDC: DTDC is one of India's oldest and most widely distributed courier networks, offering domestic and international parcel delivery services with a strong franchise model.

Ekart Logistics: As the logistics arm of Flipkart, Ekart plays a pivotal role in e-commerce fulfillment by handling millions of shipments daily with advanced technology and deep last-mile reach.

Shadowfax: Shadowfax operates a gig-based logistics platform, offering hyperlocal and same-day delivery solutions for food, groceries, and e-commerce businesses using a decentralized fleet.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions: A global integrated supply chain provider, TVS SCS offers logistics, warehousing, and technology-driven services for industrial, automotive, and aerospace sectors.

WareIQ: WareIQ is a rapidly growing logistics tech startup that enables next-day delivery for e-commerce brands through smart fulfillment centers and a nationwide warehouse network.

AAJ Supply Chain Management: AAJ SCM provides tailored end-to-end supply chain and warehousing solutions with a focus on agility and digital optimization across FMCG, pharma, and retail sectors.

Transport Corporation of India (TCI): TCI is one of India's most diversified logistics players, offering multimodal transport, cold chain solutions, and integrated supply chain services across domestic and cross-border networks.

What is Going Around the Globe?



In January 2025 , Sustainable Shared Transport Inc. (SST), a subsidiary of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. and Fujitsu Limited, today announced the launch of a joint transportation and delivery system for shippers and logistics providers in Japan.



In May 2025 , Firnal announced the launch of an international manufacturing and logistics division in partnership with DVR International. This new division focuses on international manufacturing, shipping, and risk mitigation to meet global supply chain challenges and offer stability.



In April 2025 , Swan Defence and Heavy Industries launched a commercial logistics ecosystem at Pipavav Yard. The model is designed to help companies shorten project execution timelines, minimise handoffs, and reduce overall project risk.



In April 2025 , Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) Q.P.S.C. will launch one of the largest private solar energy projects in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), marking a significant step in its sustainability journey and reinforcing its position as a leader in green logistics.



In September 2024 , Ecom Express announced the investment of ₹700 crore in technology to accelerate performance in logistics.

In September 2024 , Allcargo Gati Limited announced a 10.2% average General Price Increase (GPI) for its express distribution services across the premier express distribution and supply chain management.

Logistics Market Segments Covered

By Transportation Type



Airways

Waterways

Railways Roadways

By Logistics Type



First Party

Second Party

Third Party

Contract Logistics



Freight Forwarders



Asset-based logistics provider



Contract Warehousing



Providers Others



By End User



Industrial and Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Oil & Gas Others



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa



Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

