1.46 Million Ounces Of Gold Outlined On Globex's Duquesne West Property By Emperor Metals
| Au Cutoff
(g/t)
| Tonnes
(Mt)
| Au
(Moz)
| Au
(g/t)
|Pit-Constrained Mineral Resource Estimate
|0.25
|18.2
|0.646
|1.11
|Out-of-Pit Mineral Resource Estimate
|1.15
|8.7
|0.815
|2.92
|Total Mineral Resource Estimate
|0.25/1.15
|26.9
|1.460
|1.69
Table 2 - Sensitivities of the Inferred Pit-Constrained 2025 Duquesne West MRE.
| Au Cutoff
(g/t)
| Tonnes
(Mt)
| Au
Contained (Moz)
| Au
Grade (g/t)
|0.2
|20.19
|0.661
|1.02
|0.25
|18.17
|0.646
|1.11
|0.3
|16.24
|0.629
|1.21
|0.4
|13.01
|0.593
|1.42
|0.5
|10.62
|0.559
|1.64
|1
|5.01
|0.432
|2.68
|1.5
|2.75
|0.345
|3.90
|2
|1.89
|0.297
|4.90
|2.5
|1.49
|0.268
|5.62
|3
|1.11
|0.235
|6.60
|3.5
|0.93
|0.217
|7.24
|4
|0.78
|0.199
|7.90
Table 3 - Sensitivities of the Inferred Out-of-Pit 2025 Duquesne West MRE.
| Au Cutoff
(g/t)
| Tonnes
(Mt)
| Au
Contained (Moz)
| Au
Grade (g/t)
|1
|8.72
|0.816
|2.91
|1.15
|8.69
|0.815
|2.92
|1.3
|7.59
|0.771
|3.16
|1.5
|6.46
|0.721
|3.47
|2
|4.53
|0.614
|4.21
|2.5
|3.43
|0.535
|4.85
|3.5
|2.44
|0.447
|5.70
|4
|1.91
|0.391
|6.39
The NI 43-101 Mineral Resource was prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd., under Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Consultant in a report dated July 2, 2025, which will be filed under Emperor's SEDAR+ profile within 45 days.
This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.
|We Seek Safe Harbour.
|Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)
| CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
|For further information, contact:
| Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
|
Tel.: 819.797.1470
...
Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain"forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the"Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on
A figure accompanying this announcement is available at
