1.46 Million Ounces Of Gold Outlined On Globex's Duquesne West Property By Emperor Metals

The new resource estimate is based upon a combination of open pit and underground mining methods. The new“Inferred Mineral Resource is 26.9 million tonnes containing 1.46 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.69 grams per metric tonne Au.” Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Details of the parameters used in the resource calculation are available in the Emperor press release.

“The deposit features multiple high-grade zones within a broader low-grade, bulk-tonnage gold envelope with approximately 44% of the 1.46 Moz. amenable to conceptual open-pit extraction and 56% potentially minable via conceptual underground methods.” Globex is pleased by the progress to date and that Emperor have already more than doubled the historical resource. They have stated that“ In 2025, the focus is on surpassing the Inferred two-million-ounce mark and driving continued resource growth through systematic exploration from 1000 feet depth to surface.”

Jack Stoch, President, CEO and Director of Globex commented“We are encouraged by the strong increase in resources that Emperor has estimated after their drilling programs on the Duquesne West. We look forward to seeing the continued progress on the Duquesne West project from the Emperor team.”

Strong potential exists for resource expansion including enhanced conceptual open-pit grade through additional discoveries of high-grade zones.

The Emperor Metals press release containing a great deal of pertinent details may be accessed by clicking here .









Figure 1 - Oblique View of the 2025 Duquesne West MRE Conceptual Pit Shell (beige) and

Gold Block Model (gradational colour bar), and drill holes (black traces).

Table 1 - Summary of the Inferred Mineral Resources on the Duquesne West Project.