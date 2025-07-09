Leesburg, VA Personal Injury Firm Awards $1,500 To First Winner Of Hope And Opportunity Scholarship

Hope & Opportunity Scholarship - Fall 2025 Winner

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After careful review and consideration from judges, Whitlock Law proudly announces Thalya Cruz as the first-ever winner of the firm's Hope and Opportunity Scholarship . We opened the Hope and Opportunity Scholarship to celebrate and empower students who have survived the foster care system, providing a $1,500 award to one student per semester. At Whitlock Law, we understand that these students are often placed at a disadvantage when it comes to pursuing higher education, and we hope to celebrate their accomplishments with this opportunity.

Thalya Cruz is a current student at Gonzaga University School of Law. She has narrowed her focus to family law, a decision inspired by her lived experience in Idaho's foster care system. In her career, she hopes to advocate for children in foster care and help keep families together.

The Hope and Opportunity Scholarship is intended to support college students who have spent part or all of their childhood in foster care. Interested students must write a 500-word essay reflecting on the challenges they have experienced in the foster care system and how it contributed to their growth. The next deadline for the scholarship falls on November 5, 2025. You can read more about the application process via:

