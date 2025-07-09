Sound Bath: Meditation In Sound

Sound Bath

SHINJUKU-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nohga Hotel Kiyomizu Kyoto, operated by the Nomura Real Estate Hotels Co., Ltd. (headquarters: Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo. CEO: Yasuhiro Ishii), celebrated its three-year anniversary on April 1, 2025. Since its founding, Nohga Hotel has placed a priority on cultivating a deep relationship with the surrounding area and offers unique services and events for guests, recently announcing a new program“Sound Bath” for staying guests in collaboration with“Xexe” of Kennin-ji Ryosokuin Temple in Kyoto beginning from June 2025.

Nohga Hotel Kiyomizu Kyoto is located within walking distance of renowned temples such as Kiyomizu-dera and Kennin-ji, one of Kyoto's five great Zen temples. The hotel offers unique events and services for staying guests that are deeply rooted in the local culture, including programs focused on well-being.

From June 2025, the hotel began hosting a new program titled“Sound Bath” regularly, developed in collaboration with“Xexe”, a sub-temple of Ryosokuin at Kennin-ji Temple. This exclusive experience is available only to staying guests.

The“Sound Bath” program centers on meditative practices using the calming sounds of Orin (Buddhist singing bowls) and Suikinkutsu (a Japanese water harp). Guests are invited to immerse themselves in deep relaxation by turning their attention inward and finding peace of mind through the gentle tones of Orin, crafted in Kyoto, and a custom-made Suikinkutsu created by ceramic artist Shinya Taniguchi.

■Program Details

Dates: First and second Friday of every month (may vary by season)

Times: 8:00 A.M. – 8:15 A.M./8:45 A.M. – 9:00 A.M.

Venue: Meditation Room (basement floor)

Fee: Free *limited to staying guests

Capacity: 10 people *reservation required

■ About“Xexe”

Xexe is a joint project by Ryosokuin Temple, a religious organization carrying on the spirit of Zen from ancient times to the present and beyond, and T&S Co., Ltd., a consulting firm creating new business with the latest technology.

This project aims to fuse the emergent questions of“What is right?” and“What is considered right?” with systems and digital contents utilizing the latest technology to express the varied faces of the future of Zen and to pass on tradition, spirit, and culture to the next generation.

■About the Meditation Room at Nohga Hotel Kiyomizu Kyoto

Nohga Hotel Kiyomizu Kyoto has established a dedicated meditation room on the basement floor, fully produced by Toryo Ito, Vice Priest of Ryosokuin Temple at Kennin-ji, to offer guests experiences centered on well-being.

Inspired by the concept of Sagan-the eastern (left) bank of the Kamogawa River-the room features seasonal sounds and artistic expressions recorded along the same riverbank, curated by artist and musician Jukan Tateishi. Guests are invited to engage in deep meditation while sensing the changing seasons of Kyoto, the rhythm of each passing day, and the beat of their own hearts, gently closing their eyes and embarking on a journey into their inner universe.

*The meditation room is also available for individual use by staying guests on non-event days at no charge. Reservation required.

■About Nohga Hotel Kiyomizu Kyoto

Guided by the theme“Recreating KYOTO – Breathing New Life into Tradition,” Nohga Hotel Kiyomizu Kyoto offers one-of-a-kind creative experiences centered around art, food, music, and meditation. These programs are developed in collaboration with local creators and contemporary experts across various fields. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in dramatic encounters and inspiring moments that reveal a fresh and unexpected side of Kyoto.

Founded: April 1, 2022

Address: 4-450-1 Gojobashi-Higashi Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto-city, Kyoto 605-0846

TEL: +81-75-323-7120

Total rooms: 207

Facilities: CICON by NOHGA HOTEL (restaurant, bakery, roof-top bar), Fitness Center, Meditation Room, Laundry Room

Note: Other well-being events in collaboration with the local community

A Bowl of Stillness (held regularly from June 2025)

The hotel offers a monthly free tea ceremony event for staying guests in the meditation room.

■About Nohga Hotel

Nohga Hotel is a lifestyle hotel brand that offers valuable experiences both inside and outside of the hotel room, centered on music, art, and food, based on the concept of“wonderful experiences from deep connections with the local community.” The hotel strives to provide travelers with experiences unique to the local area that will stick with them for a long time. The hotel honors the culture and history cultivated by the local area, while striving to enhance its value, while always considering how to modernize the area and generate new value.

Emiko Akabane

Nomura Real Estate Hotels Co., Ltd.

