Heritage Grocers Group Announces Return Of 'Loteria Scratcher Sweepstakes,' At Cardenas Markets And Los Altos Ranch Market

ONTARIO, Calif., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or“HGG”), the largest Hispanic food retailer in the country, announced today the return of its annual Loteria Scratcher Sweepstakes program, now through September 2. With the 'Loteria Scratcher Sweepstakes' program customers at HGG banner stores Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Market can play for a chance to win their share of a combined $700k in prizes.

Affectionately known as“Mexican Bingo,” Lotería is more than just a game-it's a vibrant cultural tradition that unites families and communities across generations. This celebration of heritage and togetherness aligns seamlessly with HGG's mission of fostering meaningful community connections. Now in its fourth year, Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Market are proud to continue this cherished program, reinforcing their commitment to honoring traditions and strengthening community engagement.

“At Heritage, we're proud to support traditions that bring people together,” said Allie Garcia, Group Vice President of Marketing for HGG .“Lotería is a beloved cultural game that reflects the spirit of our communities. The Lotería Scratcher Sweepstakes is our way of celebrating that heritage while giving back to the customers who make it all possible.”

Through the purchase of participating products indicated with green tags throughout the store, customers will receive (1) 'Lotería Scratcher Card' with an instant win prize or a code for a Free Digital Scratcher*.

Digital scratchers can be accessed by visiting , and registering the unique code found on each scratcher for a chance to win prizes such as gift cards, electronics, or home electronic items.

Official 'Loteria Scratcher Sweepstakes' rules and Digital Scratchers can be accessed by visiting

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony's Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner. For more information visit .

