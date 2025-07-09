Miami Herbert, IESE Partner For Executive Program On AI Leadership
"This unique partnership bridges American and European perspectives, delivering cutting-edge strategies essential for leaders who must balance rapid technological advances with the vital need for human connection in business," said Rony Shir, Miami Herbert assistant dean of lifelong learning and executive education.
Program highlights include interactive workshops, case studies, and simulations designed to help leaders craft actionable strategies to implement AI effectively. Attendees will gain insights from renowned faculty from both institutions, addressing AI's impact on decision-making, ethical considerations, team building, and organizational readiness.
"IESE's collaboration with Miami Herbert leverages our shared commitment to nurturing responsible leaders capable of navigating digital transformation," said Luis Casas, managing director of executive education, IESE Business School.
Designed specifically for senior executives, C-suite leaders, and strategic decision-makers, the program maintains an intimate, collaborative environment, limiting enrollment to 50 participants.
IESE Business School
IESE is the graduate business school of the University of Navarra, with campuses in Barcelona, Madrid, Munich, New York and São Paulo. Since 1958, it has been recognized globally for its academic excellence and humanistic approach to leadership. IESE ranks among the top business schools worldwide, including consistently placing in the top two globally for Executive Education (Financial Times). With a network of 60,000+ alumni in over 140 countries, IESE prepares leaders to have a deep, positive and lasting impact on business and society.
Miami Herbert Business School
Miami Herbert Business School prepares individuals and organizations to lead in today's fast-changing, globally connected business environment. As the second largest of 12 schools and colleges at the University of Miami, the School offers a full range of undergraduate, master's, doctoral, and executive education programs. Located in one of the world's most vibrant business hubs, Miami Herbert is recognized for its international reach, academic excellence, and strong ties to industry.
