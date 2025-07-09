Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Strengthens Power Management Portfolio With Pakal Technologies Global Technology Partner Agreement

LAFOX, Ill., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today announced a global technology partner agreement with Pakal Technologies, Inc., a cutting-edge innovator in silicon power semiconductor solutions. Under this agreement, Richardson Electronics will partner with Pakal to supply customers with Pakal's advanced 650V and 1200V silicon-based power switches-delivering breakthrough efficiency to customers worldwide.

Pakal Technologies has developed the groundbreaking IGTO(t) - Insulated Gate Turn-Off Thyristor structure. This is the first new high-voltage silicon power semiconductor to be released since the IGBT was introduced 40 years ago. The IGTO(t) is a direct drop-in upgrade for modern IGBTs. Pakal Technologies' IGTO(t) offers up to 30% lower conduction losses compared to modern IGBTs with high frequency switching and improved thermal performance - and cost-effective silicon pricing. The IGTO(t) is a game-changing component for applications in electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy systems, welding, solar, ANPC 3-level topology, robotics, induction heating, industrial power conversion, and many others.

“Richardson Electronics is the ideal technology partner to help bring our transformative technology to market,” said Ben Quiñones, CEO of Pakal Technologies.“Their global reach and experience launching high-performance power products makes them a powerful ally as we drive the future of electrification.”

“We are proud to welcome Pakal Technologies to our portfolio of technology partners,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups.“Their latest product innovation represents a significant advancement and will play a critical role in delivering power conversion solutions that address a pressing need in the market.”

Pakal's initial commercial shipments are underway for its 650 V and 1200V IGTO(t) products in various current and package formats. For more information or to speak with a member of the Richardson Electronics team, please contact us today.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; CT X-ray tubes; and customized display solutions. More than 50% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and“engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at .

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at rellpower.com | | .

About Pakal Technologies

Pakal Technologies is a pioneering power semiconductor company redefining silicon switch performance with its proprietary IGTO(t) architecture. Offering ultra-low switching losses, high reliability, and cost advantages, Pakal's platform supports next-generation electrification in automotive, industrial, renewable energy, and grid applications. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Visit for more information.