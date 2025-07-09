Eyelash Serum Market Size To Hit USD 1,460.0 Million By 2032 Coherent Market Insights

Request Sample Report:



Global Eyelash Serum Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global eyelash serum market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%, expanding from USD 989.9 Mn in 2025 to USD 1,460 Mn by 2032.

Growth serums are expected to the remain top-selling product type, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global eyelash serum market share in 2025.

Based on ingredient type, amino acids segment is projected to hold a prominent market share of 37.4% in 2025.

By distribution channel, hypermarkets and supermarkets segment is set to account for 2/5 of the global eyelash serum market revenue share in 2025.

North America is likely to retain its market dominance, holding a share of 39.2% in 2025.

Asia Pacific eyelash serum market is poised to witness fastest growth over the assessment period. This is attributable to growing popularity of personal grooming trends.

Growing Beauty Consciousness Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' latest eyelash serum market analysis offers insights into major factors driving industry growth. One of the most prominent is the rising beauty consciousness among consumers.

There is increasing awareness of aesthetics and personal grooming, especially among women. This is expected to drive demand for eyelash serums and other cosmetic enhancements during the forecast period.

Celebrities, influencers, and social media trends are also playing a key role in fueling interest in long, thick eyelashes. This directly influences the eyelash serum market growth, and the trend will likely persist in the coming years.

Alternatives and Counterfeit Products Limiting Market Growth

The future eyelash serum market outlook appears optimistic, owing to rising popularity of personal grooming trends. However, availability of alternatives and penetration of counterfeit products are significant barriers to widespread market expansion.

Many consumers opt for alternative like eyelash extensions, mascaras, and false eyelashes for instant results. Adoption of these options may reduce eyelash serum market demand during the forecast period.

Similarly, there is an increase in counterfeit products on e-commerce platforms. This can damage brand reputation as well as erode consumer trust, thereby negatively impacting eyelash serum market growth.

Growing Preference for Non-Invasive Beauty Solutions Creating Growth Opportunities

Modern consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives to eyelash extensions or surgeries. This puts eyelash serums into the limelight, offering a non-invasive, easy-to-apply, and cost-effective solution for enhancing lash growth. Thus, rising preference for non-invasive beauty solutions is expected to open new revenue-generation streams for eyelash serum manufacturers.

Expansion of online shopping platforms and direct-to-consumer brands is making eyelash serums more accessible globally. Rising sales of eyelash serums through these online platforms will further boost market growth during the assessment period.

Impact of AI on the Eyelash Serum Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making a notable impact on the eyelash serum market. It helps eyelash serum companies in product development, personalization, and marketing.

AI-powered data analytics enable brands to analyze consumer feedback, usage patterns, and market trends. Similarly, AI tools like Ulta's GLAMlab let users preview beauty products, such as eyelash serums, boosting confidence and conversions.

Emerging Eyelash Serum Market Trends

Rising personalization trend is expected to trigger growth of the eyelash serum market during the assessment period. Top eyelash serum manufacturers are testing personalized serums to match individual needs as well as preferences.

Increasing social media influence and celebrity endorsements is acting as a catalyst for market growth. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram play a crucial role in promoting eyelash serums through viral content, influencer reviews, and beauty tutorials.

Ongoing product innovations are also contributing to expansion of the eyelash serum market. Leading brands are increasing using natural, vegan, and chemical-free ingredients to woo health-conscious and eco-aware consumers.

Manufacturers of eyelash serums are also focusing on developing advanced serums enriched with biotin, peptides, and plant-based compounds for improved effectiveness. Similarly, they are shifting their preference towards using sustainable packaging and eco-friendly practices. Such innovations will positively impact eyelash serum sales growth in the coming years.

Growing eyelash serum demand from the male grooming segment is expected to boost market growth. An increasing number of men are exploring eyelash and eyebrow products as part of their grooming routines. This demographic shift is likely to enhance the overall eyelash serum market value.

Analyst's View

“The global eyelash serum industry is expected to grow steadily, owing to rising beauty consciousness, growing interest in non-invasive cosmetic solutions, and continuous product innovations,” said senior analyst Vipul Patil.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Eyelash Serum Market