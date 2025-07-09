Dvm360® Celebrates Winners Of The 2025 Veterinary Heroes Awards At Fetch Kansas City

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fifth Annual Awards Honor Veterinary Professionals for Leadership, Compassion, and Lasting Impact

CRANBURY, N.J., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dvm360, the leading multimedia provider of animal health care communications, education, and research for veterinary professionals, is proud to announce the winners of its 5th Annual Veterinary Heroes Awards. The awards recognize extraordinary individuals whose dedication and contributions have advanced veterinary medicine and enriched animal lives across the country.

This year's winners will be honored during a live ceremony at Fetch Kansas City, one of dvm360's flagship continuing education conferences, held from August 22-24, 2025. The Veterinary Heroes Awards have become a beloved tradition within the profession, celebrating the community, heart and humanity that define veterinary health.

“These are the people who remind us why we fell in love with veterinary medicine in the first place,” said Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, chief veterinary officer of dvm360.“Their leadership, compassion and commitment to excellence inspire all of us to keep raising the standard of care for animals and their families. It is a privilege to celebrate them and share their impact with the world.”

The 2025 Veterinary Heroes Awards honorees are:



Behavior (sponsored by VetriScience): Christopher Pachel, DVM, DACVB, CABC

Client Service Representative: Alyssa Israels-Blood

Credentialed Veterinary Technician (sponsored by MedVet): Danielle DeCormier, LVT, VTS (Oncology), CFE

Dentistry: Barden Greenfield, DVM, DAVDC

Dermatology (sponsored by Elanco Animal Health): Ashley S. Bourgeois, DVM, DACVD

Emergency Medicine: Leslie Bauer, DVM, DABVP (Canine and Feline Practice)

Feline Medicine: Julie K. Levy, DVM, Ph.D., DACVIM (Small Animal Medicine), DABVP (Shelter Medicine Practice)

General Practitioner: Colleen Lambo, DVM, Ph.D., M.S.

Internal Medicine (Oncology): Craig A. Clifford, DVM, M.S., DACVIM (Oncology)

Lifetime Achievement: Dottie Cimino Brown, M.S., DVM, DACVS

Nutrition (sponsored by Blue Buffalo): Julie A. Churchill, DVM, Ph.D., DACVIM (Nutrition)

Practice Manager: Nadine Wolfe, A.S., B.S.

Surgery (sponsored by Thrive Pet Healthcare): Courtney Campbell, DVM, DACVS-SA Veterinary Paraprofessional (noncredentialed support staff): Hannah Marie Inman

“Each of these honorees is a shining example of what makes veterinary medicine such a special profession,” said John Hydrusko, vice president of sales with MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of dvm360.“Their dedication, skill and compassion touch countless lives every day. We're thrilled to celebrate them in front of their peers at Fetch Kansas City, which continues to be a can't-miss event for education, inspiration, and community.”

Fetch Kansas City offers attendees the chance to earn high-quality CE, learn the latest clinical updates and practice management strategies, gain hands-on training from expert faculty, and connect with colleagues and mentors who share a commitment to excellence in veterinary care. The Veterinary Heroes Awards ceremony is just one of many unforgettable moments designed to leave attendees recharged, reconnected and ready to make an even greater impact in their practices.

This year's Veterinary Heroes Program is sponsored by Blue Buffalo Natural, Elanco Animal Health, MedVet, Thrive Pet Healthcare, and VetriScience, who each share dvm360's commitment to advancing veterinary care. dvm360 invites the entire veterinary community to join the celebration by attending Fetch Kansas City or following coverage of the Veterinary Heroes Awards across dvm360's digital platforms and publications.

For more information about the Veterinary Heroes Awards or to register for Fetch Kansas City, visit .

About dvm360

Founded more than 50 years ago, dvm360 is the leading multimedia provider of animal health care communications, education and research for veterinary professionals. We engage audiences with top-of-the-line, in-depth digital and print news, medical information and veterinary resources focusing on every aspect of a veterinary professional's life. With our online learning platform, dvm360 Flex, we also deliver a 360-degree solution for continuing education in various mediums including print, digital, in-person and on-demand.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, please visit .

