$10 Million Philanthropic Donation Launches Research Effort Into Root Cause Of Stuttering

The Stuttering Treatment and Research Society (STARS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals who stutter by advancing neuroscience-based research and comprehensive treatment methods.

New Organization Aims to Solve the Mystery of Stuttering Through Brain-Based Science

- Gerald A Maguire, MD, President and Founder of STARSCOSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The newly founded nonprofit Stuttering Treatment and Research Society (STARS) announced groundbreaking news that it is the first organization to focus on uncovering the root cause of stuttering through advanced neuroscience-based research and comprehensive treatment methods. Until now, stuttering treatment has focused primarily on speech therapy and behavioral interventions. With more than 80 million people worldwide who stutter-over three million in the U.S. alone-STARS is leading the way in advancing neuroscience research to improve the lives-and provide hope-to people who stutter.STARS is BornOfficially launched in January 2025, STARS was made possible by a transformative $10 million philanthropic donation under the visionary leadership of Gerald A Maguire, MD. As president and founder of the organization, Maguire is a globally recognized physician scientist and leading expert in stuttering, whose personal journey with this condition has fueled decades of groundbreaking research and patient-care innovations. Maguire holds the positions of Chair and Director of Residency Training in Psychiatry at College Medical Center, Long Beach, California, and he is also Faculty Director of Graduate Medical Education at the Maguire Neuropsychiatric Institute, Oroville Hospital. Maguire is joined by an all-volunteer board of directors comprised of prominent professionals, most of whom stutter themselves.“STARS exists to bring light to the stuttering community,” Maguire declared.“This significant funding is the first step in supporting transformative research, innovative treatment programs, and increased public awareness and acceptance around stuttering.”Breaking Stigma of StutteringReducing stigma and promoting acceptance are crucial for people who stutter. Through game-changing neuroscience research and innovation, STARS is aiming to reduce the stigma and discrimination faced by those who stutter.“Stuttering is a neurological condition that can greatly impact individuals of all ages,” said Maguire.“For centuries, people who stutter have been misunderstood. We are dedicated to changing that.”Maguire explained how stuttering extends beyond speech disruptions, as the condition not only puts those who have it at high risk for being underemployed but may also significantly affect their mental health and social participation.“We believe stuttering is no different than any other neuropsychiatric condition in that individuals will face less stigma and discrimination as knowledge is gained from its underlying neuroscience. As knowledge is gained, stigma goes down, and lives improve.”Upcoming Conference: Engaging the Greater Healthcare CommunitySTARS will host its first annual Research and Education Conference for medical professionals on September 13, 2025, at The Ritz Carlton in Laguna Niguel, California. Jointly sponsored by St. Louis University School of Medicine, this event is the first conference dedicated to stuttering in providing Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits applicable to all healthcare professionals. Learn more.“We believe stuttering is a complex condition that will respond better to a collaborative approach among physicians, speech language pathologists, psychologists, and other healthcare professionals,” Maguire stated.“We are proud to be hosting our first of many conferences to educate the greater healthcare community on emerging discoveries and treatments. By bringing great minds together from multiple disciplines, further avenues of discovery will be launched.”Following the educational conference that evening, STARS will host its inaugural celebration guided by the words of keynote speaker, Bo Jackson, all-star athlete and someone who stutters.A New Voice Online: A Website to Empower the Stuttering CommunityWith the launch of its official website , STARS provides a trusted platform for community support, clinical resources, and cutting-edge research for individuals who stutter, their families, and healthcare professionals.“Our website reflects the organization's commitment to empowering the stuttering community,” Maguire said.With leadership from Dr. Maguire and a diverse team of advocates, STARS continues its mission to bring visibility, hope, and scientific progress to those affected by stuttering.“Everyone deserves understanding, respect, and access to effective healthcare,” Maguire concluded.“Through education, advocacy, and discovery, we will create a more inclusive and brighter future for those who stutter.”Connect with STARS .

