City Of Erlanger, KY Unifies Asset Operations With Opengov
Located in Kenton County, Erlanger is home to a proactive Public Works team dedicated to serving residents efficiently despite time-consuming manual work order entry and disconnected operations between Parks, Transportation, Facilities, and Signals. The City needed a platform that could automate daily workflows, provide real-time visibility across departments, and support preventative maintenance planning. OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management stood out for its intuitive interface, robust reporting tools, and commitment to helping the City succeed for years to come.
With OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management, Erlanger looks forward to transforming how it manages infrastructure, people, and projects. Staff will gain back valuable time by eliminating repetitive manual processes and easily tracking the condition and history of every asset to reduce emergency repairs. And with clear, compelling reports, the City can now tell a data-backed story to justify funding, staffing, and capital needs.
OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.
Learn about OpenGov's mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov .
Peter Fudalej
OpenGov
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment