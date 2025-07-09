North Coast Communications Opens Asia Office

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Firm to deliver strategic marketing, communications, and public affairs expertise across Asia with new hub in Manila.

- J. Andrew Scott, Senior Advisor

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- North Coast Communications LLC has opened a new Asia Office to provide regionally grounded support, localized insight, and global coordination across the company's full suite of strategic communications, public affairs, and media services.

North Coast Communications' Asia Office, located in Manila, Philippines, specializes in serving government entities, technology companies, businesses, corporate clients, non-profits, non-governmental organizations, and corporate executives throughout the region and offers the same capabilities available through the company's Washington, D.C. headquarters, including:

- tailored support for strategic communications;

- public affairs and stakeholder engagement;

- media relations and messaging;

- digital marketing and social media;

- event production and outreach; and

- copywriting and editorial strategy.

Leading the Asia office is Senior Advisor J. Andrew Scott , who brings more than two decades of creative, marketing, operational, and communications experience to the role. Mr. Scott has lived and worked across China, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Mongolia, Philippines, and the broader Asia-Pacific region and he offers valuable cultural context and practical expertise for clients operating in complex international environments.

“I look forward to enhancing North Coast Communications' strategic initiatives,” said Mr. Scott.“The Asia Office will not only support regional execution, but also provide essential guidance on strategy and implementation for cross-border and in-region initiatives. As North Coast Communications continues to grow in response to market demand and regional opportunity, future expansion may include increased services, staff, and geographic coverage.”

“This extension allows North Coast Communications to bring its full-service communications solutions to clients and global organizations operating in Asia,” said NCC Founder and President David N. Silverman.“The office combines local cultural insight with international experience to deliver high-impact results tailored to regional dynamics, allowing us to deliver culturally informed, globally aligned, and locally executed communications strategies.”

About

North Coast Communications LLC partners with organizations to plan, develop, and implement strategic communications, public affairs, and public relations initiatives. Blending the scale of a full-service agency with the personalization of a consultancy, NCC delivers tailored solutions from its Washington, D.C. headquarters and Asia Office in Manila. Our work combines strategic communications insights with modern media execution to help clients achieve meaningful results.



