VCA Animal Hospitals: HOW TO PROTECT YOUR PETS FROM SUMMERTIME SAFETY HAZARDS

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer days are here! As the weather heats up, pet owners will be spending more time outside. With most notable risks being heat stroke and dehydration, there are some lesser-known hazards to pets that are important to recognize. Should pet owners need help, VCA is here! From June 23 to July 15, pet owners can download a coupon to receive 50% off their ER exam at VCA Animal Hospitals, should a visit be needed, and CareClub members can also benefit from unlimited exams, including ER visits, as part of their plan year-round.

SUMMER HAZARDS & TIPS FOR PET OWNERS:



Glow sticks – sure they are fun at nighttime parties and festivals, but glow sticks contain an oily liquid called dibutyl phthalate (DBP) that can be harmful if curious pets bite into them.

Corn cob, pitted fruits, & watermelon – All these tasty summertime treats can cause damage if swallowed. Corn cobs and fruit pits can lead to choking, scratches to the esophagus or cause blockages in the GI tract.

Balloons - Popped or non-inflated balloons are also choking hazards. The string that anchors the balloon can create serious intestinal issues if swallowed and a pet's neck could also get entangled in the string.

Citronella Candles – they may keep the bugs away, but citronella candles are a risk to pets! Open candle flames can burn sensitive whiskers and curious noses. Also, the fumes of citronella candles can cause breathing difficulties when inhaled. Plus, if your pet eats the sweet-smelling wax candle or absorbs citronella oil through the skin, they can develop GI upset or nervous system issues. Swimming pools - our furry friends also like to dip into the pool, but they may have a hard time getting out of the pool. Dogs can't climb ladders or heave themselves onto the pool deck, so it is important to teach your dog where and how to navigate the swim-out area. Even good swimmers tire of treading water and can drown, so be sure to have a lifeguard on duty when your pet is taking a swim.

In this interview, Dr. Alexandra Meyer equips pet owners with the information they need to have a safe summer with their pets. She uncovers some of the lesser-known summer hazards and advises what pet owners can do if their pet falls victim to these threats. Meyer also shares how pet owners can access emergency care at VCA Animal Hospital ERs, should they need it.

MORE ABOUT DR. ALEXANDRA MEYER:

Dr. Alexandra Meyer started at VCA Woodbridge in the summer of 2021. She was raised in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dr. Meyer received her Bachelor of Science degree from South Dakota State University and graduated from veterinary school in 2017 from the University of Missouri - Columbia. Dr. Meyer comes to VCA Woodbridge from Las Vegas, NV where she spent four years practicing as a small animal general practitioner. Her interests include surgery and dentistry, as well as internal and preventative medicine. When not at work, Dr. Meyer spends time at home with her three dogs: Bennett - a samoyed, Lilli - a chihuahua, and Odin - a pit bull mix, as well as her cat, Thomas O'Malley. She loves puzzles and board games as well as keeping active on her Peloton bike.

