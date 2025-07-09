Peaxy Achieves SOC 2 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment To Cloud Data Security

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peaxy, a leader in digital twin and analytics software, has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification, underscoring its commitment to enterprise-grade data security and operational excellence. The independent audit was conducted by Johanson Group, a nationally recognized CPA firm specializing in SOC examinations. This certification affirms Peaxy's ability to safeguard sensitive customer data across cloud environments with industry-leading practices in security, availability, and confidentiality.

SOC 2, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a widely recognized standard for evaluating an organization's controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

"Earning SOC 2 certification reflects our deep investment in building secure, reliable infrastructure for our customers," said Manuel Terranova, CEO and President of Peaxy. "Organizations trust us with mission-critical data across energy, aerospace, and defense. This milestone reinforces our promise to deliver scalable digital twin solutions without compromising on compliance or security."

With SOC 2 Type II certification, Peaxy strengthens its position as a trusted partner for enterprises operating in highly regulated and data-intensive sectors including commercial, industrial, and government clients. It also complements the company's adherence to key cybersecurity practices outlined in the NIST 800-171 framework, supporting requirements for U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Energy contractors and other federal agencies handling sensitive data.

For more information about Peaxy's SOC 2 certification and its impact on data security, visit peaxy .

About Peaxy : Founded in 2012, Peaxy delivers digital twin solutions that provide advanced virtual models of real-world assets to drive predictive maintenance, operational efficiency, and lifecycle optimization. By seamlessly aggregating and threading industrial data at the most granular level, the company's digital twin solutions build a dynamic digital landscape that enhances asset performance across a range of industries including renewable energy, manufacturing and defense. AI-powered analytics anticipate and refine operational behaviors before real-world implementation, leveraging industry-leading physics-based models to maximize quality, safety, and efficiency.

