Peaxy Achieves SOC 2 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment To Cloud Data Security
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peaxy, a leader in digital twin and analytics software, has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification, underscoring its commitment to enterprise-grade data security and operational excellence. The independent audit was conducted by Johanson Group, a nationally recognized CPA firm specializing in SOC examinations. This certification affirms Peaxy's ability to safeguard sensitive customer data across cloud environments with industry-leading practices in security, availability, and confidentiality.
SOC 2, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a widely recognized standard for evaluating an organization's controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
"Earning SOC 2 certification reflects our deep investment in building secure, reliable infrastructure for our customers," said Manuel Terranova, CEO and President of Peaxy. "Organizations trust us with mission-critical data across energy, aerospace, and defense. This milestone reinforces our promise to deliver scalable digital twin solutions without compromising on compliance or security."
With SOC 2 Type II certification, Peaxy strengthens its position as a trusted partner for enterprises operating in highly regulated and data-intensive sectors including commercial, industrial, and government clients. It also complements the company's adherence to key cybersecurity practices outlined in the NIST 800-171 framework, supporting requirements for U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Energy contractors and other federal agencies handling sensitive data.
For more information about Peaxy's SOC 2 certification and its impact on data security, visit peaxy .
About Peaxy : Founded in 2012, Peaxy delivers digital twin solutions that provide advanced virtual models of real-world assets to drive predictive maintenance, operational efficiency, and lifecycle optimization. By seamlessly aggregating and threading industrial data at the most granular level, the company's digital twin solutions build a dynamic digital landscape that enhances asset performance across a range of industries including renewable energy, manufacturing and defense. AI-powered analytics anticipate and refine operational behaviors before real-world implementation, leveraging industry-leading physics-based models to maximize quality, safety, and efficiency.
SOURCE PeaxyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Gelato And Morpho Partner To Offer Embedded Crypto-Backed Loans For Wallets, Brokers, And Fintech Apps
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- B2BROKER Partners With Website Studio Agency To Offer Website Solutions For Financial Brokers
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
CommentsNo comment