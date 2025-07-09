Kate's Real Food Partners with Wyoming State Parks to Spotlight State Park Adventures

Partnership celebrates the rise of local outdoor travel and encourages responsible recreation

- Brittany Thaler, EVP of Marketing at Kate's Real FoodJACKSON, WY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As state parks across the country welcome record-breaking numbers of visitors, according to a recent article in The New York Times, Kate's Real Food is proud to announce a partnership with Wyoming State Parks to fuel more close-to-home adventures.This collaboration is part of the brand's new summer campaign,“The Wild Nearby: A State Park Guide,” which invites outdoor enthusiasts to rediscover the joy of nature - right in their backyards - through curated travel content, local park highlights, and outdoor storytelling, while bringing the right fuel with them.According to the National Association of State Park Directors, in 2022, state-run parks collectively welcomed 877 million visitors. This surge reflects a growing trend of Americans seeking outdoor experiences closer to home with state parks offering diverse landscapes and recreational opportunities that are comparable to national parks.Wyoming's state parks are no exception to this trend. In 2023, Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites saw their second-highest visitation ever, with nearly 5.3 million visitors, marking an increase of approximately 54,000 over 2022.Fueling Exploration with a Hometown Partnership“Wyoming's landscapes are where our brand was born, so we're especially excited to bring attention to the beauty and accessibility of the state park system here,” said Brittany Thaler, EVP of Marketing at Kate's Real Food.“Whether it's your first hike or your hundredth, state parks provide the perfect opportunity to get outside and we want to make sure you have the right fuel to do it.”The partnership between Kate's Real Food and Wyoming State Parks highlights both organizations' shared commitment to outdoor access, conservation, and preservation and community. Together, they will produce co-branded promotional materials, digital travel guides, and provide statewide event support to help inspire and equip park-goers. Kate's Real Food will also provide product giveaways at select park events and spotlight under-the-radar parks through its national marketing channels.Real Ingredients for Real Adventure“Kate's Real Food bars are built for it all: trail hikes, hot springs, nights under the stars,” said Thaler.“With USDA Organic ingredients-like oats, nut butter, honey, and fruit, they deliver lasting energy from real food you can trust.”Popular flavors include:Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate – the perfect trail companion for sweet-salty satisfactionOatmeal Cranberry & Almond – a fruity, chewy option for hikers and cyclistsLemon Coconut – light, citrusy, and refreshing after a long day outdoorsEvery bar is USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and packed with 3-4 grams of protein, making them a natural choice for fueling up before, during, or after outdoor activity.Top Wyoming State Parks to Explore according to Kate's Real Food:Curt Gowdy State Park (Laramie)Activities: Mountain biking, hiking, fishing, canoeingHighlights: 35+ miles of scenic trails and three reservoirsFun Fact: Recognized as an“Epic” trail system by the International Mountain Bicycling AssociationGlendo State Park (Glendo)Activities: Fishing, boating, hiking, mountain bikingHighlights: Glendo Reservoir, known for state record-size fishFun Fact: Offers 45+ miles of mountain bike trails and 500+ campsitesSinks Canyon State Park (Lander)Activities: Rock climbing, hiking, camping, mountain bikingHighlights: Popo Agie River disappears into a limestone cavern, then reappears downstreamFun Fact: Offers yurts and campsites for a unique outdoor stayHot Springs State Park (Thermopolis)Activities: Soaking in mineral hot springs, hiking, wildlife viewingHighlights: State Bison Herd and unique travertine terracesFun Fact: Free access to the State Bath House for mineral water soakingBear River State Park (Evanston)Activities: Picnicking, hiking, wildlife viewingHighlights: Resident bison and elk, Bear River Greenway trail systemFun Fact: Connects to downtown Evanston via the Bear River GreenwayDownload the Wyoming State Park Summer Travel Guide from Kate's Real Food. For more information on Wyoming State Parks and to plan your next adventure, visit wyoparks . To learn more about Kate's Real Food and discover the perfect energy or protein bar for your journey, visit katesrealfood .com.

Rachel Kuna

Kate's Real Food

+1 773-610-8454

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.