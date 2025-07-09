CID Arrests Hyderabad Cricket Association President In Ticket Scam Case
The arrest follows a vigilance probe into allegations of ticket irregularities during the IPL 2025 season at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.
The CID registered an FIR against Jagan Mohan Rao and other HCA officials for alleged misuse of authority, black-marketing of tickets, and governance lapses.
The Telangana Vigilance Commission reportedly found that Rao and other office-bearers had pressured IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for additional tickets, including tickets for personal sale.
During a match, members of the HCA allegedly locked a corporate box to coerce SRH into conceding more tickets.
SRH had accused Rao of intimidation, coercion, and blackmail over complimentary tickets and corporate boxes.
The IPL franchise had alleged that Rao locked the F3 corporate box, allocated to Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka, hours before their March 27 match, demanding 20 additional complimentary tickets.
SRH had alleged that the HCA president's actions violated the tri-party agreement with SRH, HCA, and BCCI, which allocates 3,900 complimentary tickets (10 per cent of stadium capacity) to HCA.
SRH was already providing 10 per cent of tickets to HCA free of charge. However, the HCA secretary reportedly demanded an additional 10 per cent. The SRH management refused to accept the demand.
The HCA president also allegedly sought 10 per cent of complimentary tickets for personal use. The SRH also rejected his demand.
After SRH's threat to relocate from Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy ordered a vigilance inquiry led by Director-General Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy.
Vigilance Commission reportedly found the allegations made by the SRH management against the HCA to be true.
The Commission had submitted its findings to the state government, reportedly recommending action against HCA officials.
