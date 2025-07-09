United Way Of South Central Idaho Receives $50,000 Grant From Chobani And Share Our Strength

Additional Funding will allow the Summer Program to Expand into more Rural Magic Valley

Communities



TWIN FALLS, Idaho, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Way of South Central Idaho is thrilled to announce a $50,000 grant awarded by Chobani and Share Our Strength through its No Kid Hungry campaign. This additional funding will significantly expand the current Chobani Summer Program in Twin Falls to more rural communities such as Buhl and Jerome-ensuring children and families have access to an additional 4,000 weekend meal kits and an opportunity to participate in family enrichment activities and events throughout the summer.

The Chobani and Share Our Strength grant will enable United Way to purchase, pack, and distribute meal kits to families in need at local distribution sites, including the Boys and Girls Club in Buhl and ICCU Park in Jerome. Almost half the population in the Magic Valley-45%-lives paycheck to paycheck, and this expanded effort will build upon a successful collaboration between United Way, Chobani and other local partners to fight food insecurity and provide access to nutritious food during the months when school meals are limited.

"That's why we value our partnership with Chobani, who continues to be a shining example of what it looks like when business and community come together to help solve a community problem," said Kara Fort , President and CEO of United Way of South Central Idaho. "Thanks to Chobani's ethos of using food as a force for good under the guidance of Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry campaign, we can bring this critical program to even more families who are struggling to make ends meet this summer."

The Chobani Summer Program will be operating on Thursday and Friday afternoons throughout the Magic Valley until mid-August. Community members interested in volunteering or supporting the program can visit bit/4ku1ZJt to learn about opportunities for involvement.

For more information on United Way's work to support local families, visit unitedwayscid .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry .

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, Chobani is a purpose-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and has been since its founding in 2005 by Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S.

The Company manufactures yogurt, oat milk, and creamers – Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, made with natural ingredients without artificial preservatives. Following the 2023 acquisition of La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster with a shared commitment to quality, craftmanship and impact, the Company began selling cold-pressed espresso and lattes on tap at cafés nationwide, as well as Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee beverages at retail. In 2025, Chobani acquired Daily Harvest, a modern brand offering consumers nutritious, delicious and convenient ready-to-make meals.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything it does. The company's philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to its communities and beyond. Chobani manufactures its products in New York, Idaho, Michigan and Australia, and its products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets.

For more information, please visit or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About United Way of South Central Idaho

United Way of South Central Idaho mobilizes South Central Idaho communities into action so that everyone can thrive. United Way is dedicated to empowering the community by promoting holistic well-being for individuals and families. Through initiatives focused on education, financial stability, and health, United Way works to create lasting change that benefits generations. By mobilizing resources and forging partnerships, the organization addresses critical needs and drives sustainable solutions in the region. Every day, our communities demonstrate that when people come together to take action, change is possible.

For more information on United Way's work to support local families, visit unitedwayscid .

SOURCE United Way of South Central Idaho

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED