Introducing The MRGB2000 Kurogane-Iro: Masterpieces Of Strength, Precision, And Samurai-Inspired Design

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Rooted in G-SHOCK's Japanese heritage and unwavering pursuit of ultimate toughness, both models showcase a striking deep blue-green hue inspired by kurogane-iro, the rich color that iron takes on when heated to make traditional Japanese armor and helmets. This bold yet sophisticated shade is achieved through a deep-layer hardening process and green diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating applied to their titanium constructions, delivering both durability and an artistic finish.

Further embodying the kurogane-iro motif, the MRGB2000BG-3A features a full titanium band treated with the same dark green DLC finish for a cohesive and elevated look. Meanwhile, the MRGB2000RG-3A is fitted with a durable and lightweight Drua Soft fluoro-rubber strap, offering a versatile option with the same premium aesthetic and performance.

From the outer dial edge, designed to resemble a traditional Japanese folding fan or screen, to the sword-inspired indexes shaped using Yamagata Casio's precision nano-processing technology, every detail reflects the MR-G line's renowned craftsmanship, heritage, and uncompromising commitment to excellence.

Merging artistry with modern technology, both timepieces are equipped with radio-controlled timekeeping, Bluetooth® connectivity with smartphone linking, ensuring superior accuracy and convenience. An exclusive gold-plated retainer plate within the MR-G module further enhances performance by reducing electrical resistance.

Premium finishing touches include Sallaz polishing, a deep-layer-hardening treatment, and a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating-hallmarks of the MR-G line's precision, durability, and refined craftsmanship that define it as the pinnacle of the G-SHOCK brand.

The new timepieces come equipped with the following features:



Shock Resistance

ISO 764-Complient Magnetic Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Tough Movement

Smart Access Crown

Tough Solar Power

Bluetooth Smartphone Link

Multi band 6 Radio controlled

Dual time 27 time zones (300 city capability with CASIO Watches app)

LED (Super Illuminator) Light

1/s Countdown timer (24 Hr.)

1s Stopwatch (24 Hr.) 1 Daily Alarm

The MRGB2000BG-3A ($3,300) and MRGB2000RG3A ($3,300) will be available for purchase on July 9th at select Jewelers, gshock, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit href="" rel="nofollow" casio/u .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up. "

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.