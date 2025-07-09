Tier4 Group Expands Commitment To Diversity In Tech As An Official Sponsor Of Women In Technology Wisconsin

Tier4 Group Announced as Official Partner of WIT Wisconsin

Tier4 Group is proud to announce its new sponsorship of Women in Technology Wisconsin, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing women in the tech industry.

- Betsy Robinson, Founder & CEO, Tier4 GroupMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tier4 Group , a leading technology and executive recruitment firm based in Atlanta, GA, is proud to announce its new sponsorship of Women in Technology Wisconsin (WiT Wisconsin), a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and advancing women in the technology industry.As part of this exciting partnership, Carlie Jo Lavin , Client Services Manager at Tier4 Group, has also been appointed to the WiT Wisconsin Board of Directors. Carlie brings deep expertise in technical recruiting and a passion for connecting top tech talent with purpose-driven organizations.“We're thrilled to welcome Tier4 Group as a new partner of Women in Technology Wisconsin,” said a spokesperson for WiT Wisconsin.“The impact they've made in their home state of Georgia has been truly inspiring, and we're so excited to bring that same drive and dedication to our community here in Wisconsin. We're especially proud to have Carlie join our Board of Directors this upcoming season – a testament to our shared commitment to advancing women in technology through leadership and collaboration.”This sponsorship reinforces Tier4 Group's national commitment to advancing diversity in tech while highlighting our continued investment in community, talent, and innovation in key markets like Milwaukee.“Partnering with WiT Wisconsin is a natural extension of our values,” said Betsy Robinson, CEO of Tier4 Group and President of the Board for Women in Technology (WIT).“We're committed to building inclusive tech ecosystems across the country, and we're excited to deepen our community impact in Wisconsin through this meaningful collaboration.”About Tier4 GroupTier4 Group is a woman-owned and diversity-certified technology and professional recruitment firm connecting exceptional talent with top-tier employers seeking to fill critical roles and execute projects. By combining advanced recruitment automation with a personalized approach, Tier4 Group strives to identify the best fit for both the customer and the candidate. Tier4 Group has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing companies for six consecutive years on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. Tier4 Group has also received multiple honors from the Atlanta Business Chronicle, including five straight Pacesetter Awards and recognition as one of Georgia's Best Places to Work. To learn more, visitAbout RetainedRetained is a premier executive search firm specializing in placing senior leaders in the technology and non-profit sectors. Operating as a subsidiary of Tier4 Group and led by Tino Mantella, President & Managing Partner, Retained combines human expertise with AI and advanced recruitment technology to deliver unparalleled talent acquisition solutions to organizations seeking top executive talent. For more information, visit .About Women in Technology WisconsinWomen in Technology Wisconsin, Inc. (WiT Wisconsin) is a non-profit organization aiming to attract, grow, and retain women of all ages in technology-related careers in all industries. WiT Wisconsin collaborates with Wisconsin professionals, companies, and communities to help women in technology of all ages and stages - from the classroom to the boardroom - by providing a variety of leadership development, technology education, networking, and mentoring opportunities for women and girls. To learn more, visit .

