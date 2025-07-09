The Government Of The Republic Of Uzbekistan Has Issued An Official Statement On The Case Of Gulnara Karimova

The Government of Uzbekistan has responded to the opinion adopted by the UN Human Rights Council regarding the prosecution of G. Karimova

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to Opinion No. 17/2025 adopted by the United Nations Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention regarding the criminal prosecution of Gulnara Karimova, the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan states the following:

The Government expresses its concern that the Opinion of the Working Group was prepared on the basis of one-sided and subjective information provided by the Source. At the same time, Uzbekistan's official response, which was submitted in a timely manner, was not taken into account due to procedural time limits. Such an approach contradicts the principles of objectivity and impartiality that UN bodies must adhere to.

Uzbekistan remains open to dialogue and international cooperation based on mutual respect, adherence to international law, and the avoidance of double standards.

All criminal cases against Gulnara Karimova were initiated and considered in strict accordance with the norms of criminal and criminal-procedural legislation, as well as with the country's international obligations, including the provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

At all stages of the criminal proceedings, her rights to defense and a fair trial were ensured. She had the opportunity to choose her own legal counsel, appeal court decisions, confidentially review case materials, and communicate freely with her lawyers.

Court verdicts were issued by competent courts based on a sufficient body of evidence confirming the commission of serious and especially serious crimes - including tax evasion, money laundering, embezzlement of state property, fraud, and other unlawful acts that caused significant damage to the state.

Allegations of so-called arbitrary arrest in 2014, prolonged house arrest, a“kitchen trial,” and other violations are not consistent with reality. All investigative and judicial procedures were conducted in accordance with legal requirements. At present, the convicted individual retains the right to appeal court decisions through established procedures.

The Government categorically rejects any claims that the case had political motives. All actions by law enforcement and judicial authorities were based solely on legal grounds and objective evidence, without affecting the lawful economic activities or political views of the defendant.

The Government recalls that in 2022, as part of an agreement between the Swiss Confederation and the Government of Uzbekistan, the“Vision 2030” Fund was established. It was created to target the use of funds previously returned to the state in connection with the Karimova cases, with the aim of supporting reforms and achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The fund is managed through the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund.

Uzbekistan consistently fulfills its international human rights obligations and reaffirms its readiness for open and constructive engagement with UN mechanisms, including special procedures.

The Government reserves the right to defend its reputation in the international arena and to disseminate accurate information to the general public and interested parties.

