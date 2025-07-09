Brunch Is The New NYC Ritual: Here's Where To Find The Most Delicious One This Weekend

Indulge in an intimate wine experience at this elegant establishment just blocks from the Empire State Building. Known for exquisite wine and chocolate pairings, Ayza offers a sophisticated indoor retreat with weekend brunch and a Parisian-inspired atmosp

A person in a floral top cuts into an Eggs Benedict with avocado and smoked salmon, topped with a runny yolk, pomegranate seeds, and sprouts, served on a white plate at Ayza Wine & Chocolate Bar.

Delicious brunch near me in NYC with gourmet omelet topped with pomegranate seeds, crispy potatoes, fresh berry salad, and a sparkling cocktail at a stylish Midtown Manhattan restaurant

Located Near Penn Station and the Empire State Building, AYZA Launches Friday–Sunday Brunch Hours

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a city where brunch is practically a weekend religion, New Yorkers and tourists alike are on the constant hunt for the ultimate "brunch near me " that hits all the right notes: great food, vibrant atmosphere, sparkling cocktails, and a central location that makes meeting up easy. AYZA Wine & Chocolate Bar in Midtown Manhattan delivers all this and more-just three blocks from the Empire State Building and steps from Penn Station.AYZA NYC, open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 AM to 4 PM, is redefining brunch in NYC with a carefully curated menu and a cozy-chic ambiance designed for connection, indulgence, and celebration. AYZA's brunch menu is a celebration of flavor, from Nutella French Toast and savory Eggs Benedict to Mediterranean-style plates and vegan-friendly options. Whatever your brunch mood-sweet, savory, traditional, or adventurous-there's something here that will surprise and satisfy.Brunch isn't brunch without the bubbly. AYZA's brunch cocktails-especially their signature mimosas and white sangrias-are expertly crafted to complement each dish. For those who prefer non-alcoholic options, their fresh juices and mocktails hit just right.Inside AYZA, every seat tells a story. From the floral patio to the candlelit interiors, the vibe is a mix of Parisian wine bar meets Manhattan charm-perfect for romantic brunches, friend catch-ups, or solo recharge moments.Planning a birthday brunch, bridal get-together, or weekend reunion? AYZA makes group brunch feel intimate and effortless. Their shareable plates and warm service turn casual meals into cherished memories.Situated in Midtown Manhattan-close to Times Square, Bryant Park, and just minutes from major subway and train lines-AYZA is easy to find, and hard to leave. Whether you're a local looking for your next go-to spot or a tourist hoping to brunch like a New Yorker, this is your perfect stop.Brunch Near Me Now? Yes.Whether you're searching“brunch near me open now,”“brunch with mimosas ,” or“brunch spots near the Empire State Building,” the answer leads to AYZA. Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 AM to 4 PM, this Midtown gem is redefining brunch in NYC with a carefully curated menu and a cozy-chic ambiance designed for connection, indulgence, and celebration.The data doesn't lie:“brunch near me” is one of the most searched phrases in NYC with 2.7 million+ monthly searches. If you're one of them, let AYZA be your answer. With weekend brunch every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, there's no excuse to miss out on one of the best brunch experiences the city has to offer.Groups WelcomePlanning a birthday brunch, bridal get-together, or weekend reunion? AYZA makes group brunch feel intimate and effortless. Their shareable plates and warm service turn casual meals into cherished memoriesMake your reservation now at ayzanyc/menu-brunchFriday – Sunday | 11AM – 4PMAbout AYZA NYCAYZA Wine & Chocolate Bar is a Midtown Manhattan favorite known for its romantic ambiance, creative cocktails, and innovative brunch and dinner menus. Located just minutes from iconic NYC landmarks, AYZA offers an urban retreat with globally inspired dishes and drinks in a setting perfect for every mood-from first dates to weekend indulgence.

