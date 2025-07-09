Braving Rains, BJP Chief Nadda Visits Disaster-Affected Areas In Himachal

MENAFN - IANS) Mandi, July 9 (IANS) Braving monsoon rains and dense fog, BJP President and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, on Wednesday, visited disaster-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, inspected rehabilitation works and listened to grievances of locals by visiting their houses.

Mandi has been the worst affected district in the state after last week's multiple cloudbursts and heavy rainfall that triggered flash floods.

Union Minister Nadda visited Sainj, Pangliyur and Baga villages in the Nachan Assembly constituency.

During the visit, he met several families and tried to understand their problems and expressed grief over the loss of lives and property.

He also took stock of the damage caused by the disaster in Thunag and spoke to locals and expressed concern over the damage in Karsog and Dharampur areas too.

The BJP President was accompanying the state's Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and State BJP President Rajeev Bindal.

Union Minister Nadda first reached Sundarnagar in Mandi district and took stock of the relief and rescue operations from the local administration.

He instructed officials that there should be no laxity in the relief work and the state government's assistance should reach every affected person soon.

He said that the Central government is working in full coordination with the state government and the necessary resources are being provided on time.

During his day-long visit despite hostile weather, Union Minister Nadda met Pushp Raj and Tilak Raj, who lost parents in the calamity that occurred on the night of July 1.

Condoling the affected families, the BJP President said that the Central government would leave no stone unturned in their rehabilitation.

Union Minister Nadda also visited Thunag village in the Seraj Assembly constituency, the seat represented by six-time lawmaker Jairam Thakur, where life has been badly affected.

He met local people and listened to their problems and took stock of the status of relief distribution.

He said that the administration is working on a war footing to safely evacuate the stranded people, provide temporary shelter and ensure availability of food and medicines.

He also took stock of the health facilities in relief camps.

The BJP President said that after relief and rehabilitation work, repair and relaying of roads would be given priority.

"Himachal Pradesh is sensitive to natural disasters and at such times the government and society should show unity. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government is committed to providing assistance to every affected person. All necessary steps are being taken so that normal life can be restored soon," said Union Health Minister Nadda, who belongs to the hill state.

On the occasion, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur said that whenever there has been a natural disaster in Himachal Pradesh, "National President Jagat Prakash Nadda-ji has visited there, talked to the people and provided financial assistance from the Centre to overcome this disaster."

As per the state government, 85 people have died and 34 went missing in monsoon-related disaster in Himachal Pradesh from June 20 till now.