Delhi Rains Bring Relief From Heat, Heavy Showers Lead To Water-Logging Check IMD's Weather Forecast
According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi is expected to witness cloudy skies, light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning on Wednesday, July 9. The maximum temperatures in the national capital are expected to be between 34 and 36°c. The maximum temperature will be close to normal. The main surface wind is expected to come from the southwest at less than 15 km/h during the afternoon. The wind speed will then gradually rise, reaching 15-20 km/h from the southwest during the evening and at night.Region-wise weather forecast
Meanwhile, the Delhi's Regional Weather Forecasting Centre has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning in several areas of Delhi and nearby region including Bawana, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Civil Lines, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Kashmiri Gate, Rajauri Garden, Red fort, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Loharu, Mahendargarh, Narnaul, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Jattari, Khair, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Sadabad, Agra (U.P.) Sadulpur, Kotputli, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Bharatpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.
