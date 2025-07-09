Lychee Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global lychee market is experiencing significant growth, largely driven by the rising interest in exotic fruits across developed regions such as North America and Europe. Consumers are increasingly seeking out new and distinctive flavors, with lychee gaining traction for its sweet taste and fragrant aroma. The growing presence of organized retail chains and online grocery platforms has enhanced the availability of lychee, particularly imported varieties, supported by advanced cold-chain logistics and efficient delivery systems.

Additionally, governments in major lychee-producing countries like India, China, Thailand, and Vietnam are promoting market expansion through horticulture-focused initiatives, subsidies, and improvements in export infrastructure. The fruit is also seeing increased demand in the beverage sector, where it is used in flavored teas, cocktails, and infused drinks. Lychee's adaptability in both culinary dishes and commercial products continues to fuel global demand, establishing it as a prominent contender in the tropical fruit market.

Market Dynamics Health consciousness drives the global market

One of the major factors fostering the growth of the global lychee market is the rising health awareness among consumers, which is increasing the demand for nutrient-rich fruits. Lychee is highly valued for its health benefits, particularly owing to its rich content of vitamin C, antioxidants, and polyphenols.

For example, as noted in a Healthline article, lychee provides approximately 136 mg of vitamin C per cup, more than 150% of the recommended daily intake, supporting immune health and collagen production. It also contains beneficial compounds like polyphenols and flavonoids, including epicatechin and rutin, which help combat oxidative stress, lowers inflammation, and may help prevent chronic illnesses.

As people around the world increasingly adopt natural and functional foods to enhance overall well-being and prevent disease, lychee is being incorporated more frequently into diets, beverages, and health supplements, contributing significantly to market expansion.

Innovations in preservation technologies create tremendous opportunities

The global lychee market is poised for substantial growth due to advancements in preservation technologies that address the fruit's limited shelf life. Traditionally, lychees are highly perishable and available for only a few weeks annually, restricting their global trade and long-distance transport. However, innovative preservation techniques are beginning to change this scenario by significantly extending the fruit's freshness and storability.

For example, as reported by ChinaDaily in July 2024, Chinese researchers have developed a“frozen dormant” lychee technology using ultra-low temperatures of –35°C. This method allows the fruit to stay fresh for up to a year while preserving 80–90% of its original quality after thawing. Already, over 200 tons of these lychees have been sold within China, with production expected to scale up to 2,000 tons, making lychees available year-round.

These technological advancements not only enhance the fruit's export potential and minimize post-harvest losses but also open up fresh opportunities for market players to expand into untapped regions.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global lychee market, led by major producers like China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam. China alone accounts for about 50% of global production, with recent breakthroughs such as the "frozen dormant" lychee technology from Guangdong enabling year-round availability and exports. India, particularly Bihar and West Bengal, is enhancing lychee shelf life through initiatives by the National Research Centre on Litchi, focusing on sulfur-free preservation techniques to meet global safety standards.

Vietnam has expanded its export market to Japan and Australia by using hot water treatment and improved packaging. Thailand is investing in high-density plantations and eco-friendly cold chain logistics to minimize post-harvest losses. Additionally, ASEAN trade agreements are easing lychee exports across regional borders. These developments are collectively boosting the region's global competitiveness and ensuring wider, off-season access to lychee in international markets.

Key Highlights



The global lychee market size was valued at USD 7.02 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 7.39 billion in 2025 to reach USD 11.20 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.33% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By form, the global lychee market is segmented into fresh lychee, frozen lychee, canned lychee, dried lychee, and lychee-based products.

By nature, it is divided into conventional and organic.

By application, the market includes the food & beverage industry, nutraceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food & beverage industry segment dominated the market.

By distribution channel, the market is categorized into online retail, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, fruit & vegetable markets, convenience stores, and others. Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

In June 2025, Three People International officially launched its latest season of Frozen Lychee (Lychee Pulp) products, sourced at peak ripeness and processed to maintain superior quality. This year's harvest boasts enhanced flavor, refined texture, and consistent availability for global demand in both bulk and customized packaging. Leveraging advanced Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) technology, the lychees are flash-frozen soon after harvest, preserving their natural sweetness, delicate texture, and vibrant translucent appearance.

Segmentation

By FormFresh LycheeFrozen LycheeCanned LycheeDried LycheeLychee-based ProductsBy NatureConventionalOrganicBy ApplicationFood & Beverage IndustryNutraceuticalsCosmetics & Personal CarePharmaceuticalsOthersBy Distribution ChannelOnline RetailSupermarkets/HypermarketsSpecialty StoresFruit & Vegetable MarketsConvenience StoresOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa