403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Magma Silver Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:32 AM EST - Magma Silver Corp : Announces it has established an office and an experienced team for effective operations in Peru. Stephen Barley, Magma's Chairman and CEO, met and committed to a full suite of mining professionals during a site visit to Peru during the first week of July with Jeffrey Reeder, Magma's senior Peruvian advisor. The Company will have a Peruvian head office located in Lima. The office is staffed by a team of experts in the mining sector, specializing in areas such as accounting, taxation, and permitting. Magma Silver Corp shares V are trading up one cent at $0.17.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment