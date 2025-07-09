Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Magma Silver Corp

Magma Silver Corp


2025-07-09 10:07:12
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:32 AM EST - Magma Silver Corp : Announces it has established an office and an experienced team for effective operations in Peru. Stephen Barley, Magma's Chairman and CEO, met and committed to a full suite of mining professionals during a site visit to Peru during the first week of July with Jeffrey Reeder, Magma's senior Peruvian advisor. The Company will have a Peruvian head office located in Lima. The office is staffed by a team of experts in the mining sector, specializing in areas such as accounting, taxation, and permitting. Magma Silver Corp shares V are trading up one cent at $0.17.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN09072025000212011056ID1109779817

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search