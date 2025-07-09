403
EU: Trade Deal With US In Upcoming Days
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 9 (KUNA) -- The European Union is aiming to strike a trade agreement with the United States "in the coming days", trade spokesman for the EU Commission Olof Gill said on Wednesday.
"The United States has moved its deadline for finalizing deals with partner countries to the 1st of August. However, we aim to reach a deal before then, potentially even in the coming days," Gill told reporters.
"We have shown our readiness to reach an agreement in principle," he added, emphasizing that "reaching a deal now depends on the willingness to find an outcome that is acceptable to both sides."
Gill noted that talks between both sides are ongoing and confirmed that, "EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic spoke to US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick yesterday, and will speak by phone to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer later today."
Gill underlined that the European Commission is "ready for all scenarios."
Earlier today, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament in a plenary session that relations with Washington "remain the cornerstone of our foreign policy, but we will firmly defend our interests." She stressed the EU's preference for a negotiated solution "but we will not hesitate to take whatever measures are necessary to defend Europe's interests". (end)
