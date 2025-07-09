Spackman Equities Group Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Common Shares Of SPX Management Limited

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Spackman Equities Group Inc. (TSXV: SQG) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of 2,500,000 common shares (the "") of SPX Management Limited ("") at a deemed price of $2.00 per SPX Share, pursuant to a share sale and purchase agreement between the Company and a shareholder of SPX (the ""). SPX is a company incorporated in Hong Kong which, together with its subsidiaries, provides full-service sports representation, marketing and sports event management in the Republic of Korea.

In exchange for the SPX Shares, the Company issued to the Vendor 2,500,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $2.00 per common share.

The acquisition of the SPX Shares constituted an "Expedited Acquisition" in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.3 - Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets and remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "). All securities of the Company issued in connection with the acquisition are subject to a restriction from trading for four months and a day from the date of issuance.

About Spackman Equities Group Inc.

The Company is an international investment firm that selectively invests into growth companies that possess proprietary know-how or technologies. Our objective is to originate opportunities to invest into businesses at attractive valuations, build a compelling portfolio of holdings, and deliver the collective value of our investments to our shareholders. The Company invests into public equities as well as privately-held companies. The common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SQG.

