State Budget Exceeds Expectations With ₼8.7 Billion In Tax Revenue

Azerbaijan's state budget received approximately ₼8.70 bln ($5.08 bln) in tax revenues during the period from January to June 2025, surpassing the forecast by 105.7%, Azernews informs, citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy. The ministry reported that tax revenues increased by...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%