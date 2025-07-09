Boost Mobile Opens Pre-Orders For Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 And Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Pre-order the bigger, yet slimmer than ever Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 the ultimate reimagined flipphone with Boost Mobile's Infinite Access for Galaxy plan today.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE are available for pre-order today at Boost Mobile

with the Infinite Access for Galaxy plan.

LITTLETON, Colo., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Boost Mobile customers can pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. Be the first to get your hands on these highly anticipated smartphones by pre-ordering between July 9 and July 25 and signing up for the Boost Mobile Infinite Access for Galaxy plan for $65/mo. Customers can select the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7 or Galaxy Z Flip7 FE. Just pick your favorite-it's that easy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 from Boost Mobile

Through August 8, customers who pre-order or purchase the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7 or Galaxy Z Flip7 FE can get up to $1,100 off the device when they sign up for the Infinite Access for Galaxy plan. Customers who select the Galaxy Z Fold7 will pay an additional $25/mo. for the device in addition to the monthly service plan at $65/mo.

Additionally, starting on July 25, customers who bring their existing number to Boost Mobile and current customers can sign up for the Unlimited Premium plan at $60/mo. and get the new Galaxy Z Flip7 FE for only $499.99 at local Boost Mobile storefronts .

"By continuing to introduce the latest generation of Samsung Galaxy fold and flip phones to Boost Mobile customers at an incredible value, we're reinforcing our commitment to accessibility and the ultimate experience," said Sean Lee, SVP of Product and Marketing at Boost Mobile. "Offering the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7 or Galaxy Z Flip7 FE for pre-order reflects our mission to make premium smartphones available to more people, including current and new customers. With Boost Mobile, consumers can enjoy the latest devices without compromises."

Phone on the Outside, Tablet on the Inside

Introducing the Galaxy Z Fold7, the ultimate foldable experience designed for those who do it all. Bigger, thinner, and lighter than ever before, the Galaxy Z Fold7 combines premium design with incredible performance; a multitasker's dream. With an ultra-slim profile and wide design, it delivers the immersive experience of a tablet in a form factor that's light enough to carry all day.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is engineered to look and feel like a traditional smartphone when closed, complete with an expanded 6.5" outer display that makes texting, checking the weather, and managing day-to-day activities feel seamless and familiar. Open it up, and you're greeted with a stunning 8" inner screen-a tablet-like canvas that invites creativity, entertainment, and effortless multitasking.

Powered by the custom Snapdragon® 8 Elite Processor for Galaxy, and featuring an advanced Armor Aluminum frame and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2 display, the Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers blazing-fast performance, smooth multitasking and efficient power use.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 boasts an Ultra-level 200MP camera with ProVisual Engine to effortlessly take incredibly detailed pics. Finally, an ultra-wide foldable phone that takes ultra-detailed photos. Want audio as sharp as visuals? The new Audio Eraser 3 reduces background noise in videos, amplifying the sounds that matter most.

Optimized for your day-to-day needs, Galaxy Z Fold7 users can glance at calendar events, reminders or messages on the 6.5" outer screen and unfold the device to dive deeper into your day on the expansive 8" screen and its pop-up windows and side-by-side views. Flexibility has never felt so natural.

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold7 today at BoostMobile .

The Galaxy Z Flip7: The Smarter Flip Phone

The Galaxy Z Flip7 takes everything familiar about a traditional phone and flips it into something smarter, sleeker, and more pocketable. Bigger and better, its edge-to-edge infinity cover screen puts what matters on the front screen, making it easier than ever to check texts, change songs or stay in the know at a glance.

Like the Galaxy Z Fold7, the Galaxy Z Flip7 is a seventh generation foldable phone, refined to deliver the perfect blend of form and function. Crafted with a durable Armor Aluminum frame, a Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2 display, and a high-resolution 50MP camera, the Galaxy Z Flip7 is a pocket-sized powerhouse built for everyday life-tough, stylish and ready to capture it all.

From scrolling social feeds to snapping content, the sleek Galaxy Z Flip7 has serious performance engineered to keep up. A powerful processor, long-lasting battery, and ample storage make it easy to stream, multitask and stay connected, all from a device that folds to fit any lifestyle.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 also introduces a new level of personalization and ease with new features:



FlexWindow offers full customization of the cover screen. Users can choose from playful designs or create a unique look, then tailor the setup with preferred apps, widgets, and shortcuts for instant access to everyday essentials.

Now Bar delivers real-time updates at a glance, from workout stats to calendar events, without needing to open the device. For deeper insights, Now Brief provides personalized suggestions and timely information to help keep the day running smoothly.

FlexCam simplifies content creation with hands-free photo and video capture from virtually any angle. Ideal for everything from group shots to tutorials, FlexCam on the Galaxy Z Flip7 ensures subjects stay in the frame and in the moment. With the new MultiStar feature, the cover screen becomes even more powerful. Apps, widgets, and shortcuts can be added directly to FlexWindow for fast, convenient access-no unfolding required.

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip7 today at BoostMobile .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. for unlimited 5G. Boost Mobile's nationwide cloud-native O-RAN 5G network delivers lightning-fast speeds, reliability, and coverage on the latest 5G devices. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices anytime without a trade-in. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Boost Mobile is a nationwide mobile carrier in the U.S. and a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS ).

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation

