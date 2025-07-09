403
National Aid Fund, Charity Perform Eye Surgeries For Beneficiary Children
Amman, July 9 (Petra) - The National Aid Fund, in cooperation with Wahb Al-Ghaith Charitable Society, performed seven successful strabismus surgeries for a number of children of beneficiary families as part of a signed memorandum.
"This cooperation is part of the National Aid Fund's efforts to provide additional services to beneficiaries under the "Cash Plus" program," the fund said in a statement.
It commended the Society's support, noting that the surgeries are part of a series of health initiatives the fund will carry out in cooperation with partners, to meet the medical needs of most needy groups.
The charity said the medical procedures, also known as eye muscle surgery, were performed by specialized staff under the supervision of ophthalmologists, adding that all the cases will see a remarkable improvement as the children received necessary post-surgery care to ensure full recovery.
