Jordan Resumes Relief Convoys To Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 9 (Petra) – In implementation of royal directives, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), in coordination with the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army, on Wednesday resumed relief convoys to the Gaza Strip.A convoy of 40 trucks loaded with basic food supplies crossed into Gaza, in cooperation with the World Food Programme (WFP), as part of Jordan's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the people in the Strip, JHCO said in a statement.The aid will be distributed in northern Gaza and ensure food reaches the most affected families, in coordination with local partners, it said.The resumption of aid convoys comes amid deterioration of humanitarian and living conditions in Gaza, making Jordanian aid a key source of support and resilience, it said.Jordanian aid is one of the most effective and regular forms of aid widely appreciated by the people of the Gaza Strip due to its direct impact on their daily lives, the statement said.JHCO Secretary-General Hussein Shibli said the resumption of convoys underlines Jordan's unwavering commitment, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, to stand by the Palestinian people.He stressed cooperation with the World Food Program to enhance food security in Gaza, noting that the organization has been working daily over the past period to implement food projects there through bakeries and charities, as well as distributing food and clean water.JHCO continues coordination with the Jordan Armed Forces and international organizations to ensure the continued delivery of relief aid to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza, he said.