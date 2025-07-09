Jordan, Kuwait Reaffirm Deep Ties At Joint Higher Committee Meeting

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Kuwait, July 9 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Yahya co-chaired the fifth session of the Jordanian-Kuwaiti Higher Joint Committee on Wednesday in the State of Kuwait, underscoring the depth of the longstanding fraternal relations between the two nations.Safadi and Yahya expressed commitment to further strengthening cooperation across various fields, serving mutual interests and in line with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.Both ministers highlighted the importance of convening the committee as an affirmation of the two countries' shared commitment to institutionalizing cooperation and expanding it across diverse sectors.Talks focused on boosting trade exchange, enhancing collaboration in food and medicine security, fostering private sector partnerships, promoting cross-border trade, and activating provisions of the economic cooperation agreement between Jordan and Kuwait.Safadi praised Kuwait's efforts in hosting the committee session and expressed appreciation for the substantial volume of Kuwaiti investments in Jordan, describing them as a testament to investor confidence in the Kingdom's business climate. The discussions also addressed cooperation in labor, expertise exchange, and training programs to support joint interests.For his part, Yahya welcomed the forthcoming Jordanian-Kuwaiti Trade Committee meetings scheduled in Kuwait for 2026 and reiterated Kuwait's resolve to expand economic cooperation with Jordan in investment, tourism, education, healthcare, and service sectors.Safadi and Yahya signed six agreements during the committee's proceedings. These include executive programs covering tourism for 2025-2027, cultural and artistic cooperation for 2025-2028, and higher education and scientific research collaboration for 2025-2030.Additional agreements address labor movement between the two countries, mutual visa exemptions for diplomatic passport holders, and a memorandum of understanding between Jordan's Diplomatic Institute and the Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Kuwaiti Diplomatic Institute.The committee concluded its meetings with minutes detailing concrete steps to strengthen political, economic, commercial, and investment ties. The minutes underscored efforts to enhance cooperation in health, transportation, energy, civil service, social security, public administration, planning, media, agriculture, youth, and sports, and coordination on priority projects supported by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.Regional developments also featured prominently in the talks. The two ministers discussed efforts to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza, alleviate the ensuing humanitarian catastrophe, and secure the immediate delivery of humanitarian assistance. They expressed support for the efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to establish a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the necessity of regional and international cooperation to ensure success.Both ministers reaffirmed the centrality of the Palestinian issue and the imperative of launching an effective political process aimed at achieving the two-state solution, leading to the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as the sole path to a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace.Safadi and Yahya also voiced support for Syria's sovereignty and stability, Lebanon's security and stability, and the resolution of crises in Yemen, Libya, and Sudan on foundations that guarantee security, unity, and the aspirations of their peoples.They stressed the importance of fostering regional relations based on mutual respect, good neighborliness, and non-interference in the internal affairs of other states, and agreed to maintain close coordination to advance bilateral cooperation and address regional challenges.