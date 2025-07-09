403
KFAS Announces Winners Of 43Rd Kuwait Prize For 2024
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) announced on Wednesday the winners of the 43rd edition of Kuwait Prize 2024, granted annually to Kuwaiti and Arab scientists with notable achievements.
In a press statement, KFAS announced the winners and their respective fields, beginning with Professor Ashraf Samir Ibrahim from Jordan, who won the prize in the field of Basic Sciences (Biological Sciences).
Professor Ibrahim is the director of the PhD Program in Translational Medicine at the Lundquist Institute at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in the United States.
He was recognized for his significant scientific contributions in applied biology and translational medicine through pioneering research aimed at developing innovative diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for chronic and complex diseases.
In the field of Applied Sciences (Engineering Sciences), the prize was awarded equally to Professor Charbel Hanna Farhat from Lebanon, Professor of Aircraft Structures, Aeronautics and Astronautics at Stanford University in the United States, and Professor Khaled Qassem Latif from Tunisia, Dean of the School of Engineering at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST).
KFAS highlighted that both scholars provided groundbreaking contributions in systems engineering, communications, and intelligent design, significantly influencing advanced global engineering industries.
In Economic and Social Sciences (Administrative Sciences), the prize was jointly awarded to Professor Dima Mohammad Rachid Jamali from Lebanon, Vice President for Academic Affairs at the Canadian University Dubai, and Professor Shawkat Mohamed Abdulghani Hammoudeh from Jordan, Professor of Economics and International Business at Drexel University in the United States.
KFAS said that both researchers were distinguished by influential contributions in governance, sustainability, and global markets, offering rigorous research that has advanced managerial theories and their practical applications in contemporary economic environments.
In the field of Arts, Humanities, and Literature (History of Civilizations and Human Thought), Professor Zeidan Abdel Kafi Kafafi from Jordan, Professor of Archaeology at Yarmouk University in Jordan, received the award.
KFAS acknowledged Professor Kafafiآ's outstanding contributions in archaeology and civilizational history, which have significantly enriched academic understanding of societal development pathways in the Arab region.
Kuwait Prize was established in 1979 in alignment with KFAS's objectives of promoting scientific research in various fields and encouraging Arab scientists and researchers.
The prize is awarded annually in four fields: Basic Sciences, Applied Sciences, Economic and Social Sciences, and Arts and Literature. A fifth prize, dedicated to Emerging Specialized Sciences, is awarded biennially. (end)
