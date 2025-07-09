Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, Jordan Sign Six Pacts


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 9 (KUNA) -- The fifth session of the Kuwait-Jordan Joint Higher Committee held Wednesday in Kuwait, co-chaired by Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi.
In a statement, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said Minister Al-Yahya conveyed greetings of Kuwait's leadership and highlighted the strong and historic ties between the two countries.
During the session, both sides signed six agreements and executive programs, reflecting commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation and achieving mutual interests.
The meeting reviewed cooperation in key sectors, including economy, investment, culture, and tourism.
Regional developments, including the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, were also discussed. (end)
