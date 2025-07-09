Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Reaffirms Commitment To Arab Youth Empowerment


2025-07-09 10:02:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, July 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Director of Youth Public Authority (YPA) Abdullah Al-Adwani reaffirmed on Wednesday the country's commitment to engaging in Arab youth initiatives and fostering regional cooperation to empower young people and exchange expertise.
Al-Adwani's remarks to KUNA came following his participation at the launch of the Executive Plan for the Arab Youth, Peace, and Security Strategy held in Amman, on behalf of Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affair Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi.
He described Kuwait's participation in the forum as direct embodiment of the country's vision to actively support regional initiatives and achieve national goals into shared Arab achievements.
He further said that this participation aligns with the strategic objectives of YPA, as well as complements with the Arab Youth, Peace and Security Strategy in promoting sustainable development, enhance youth participation in decision-making, conflict prevention, and community peacebuilding. (end)
amn


MENAFN09072025000071011013ID1109779757

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search