Kuwait Reaffirms Commitment To Arab Youth Empowerment
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, July 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Director of Youth Public Authority (YPA) Abdullah Al-Adwani reaffirmed on Wednesday the country's commitment to engaging in Arab youth initiatives and fostering regional cooperation to empower young people and exchange expertise.
Al-Adwani's remarks to KUNA came following his participation at the launch of the Executive Plan for the Arab Youth, Peace, and Security Strategy held in Amman, on behalf of Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affair Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi.
He described Kuwait's participation in the forum as direct embodiment of the country's vision to actively support regional initiatives and achieve national goals into shared Arab achievements.
He further said that this participation aligns with the strategic objectives of YPA, as well as complements with the Arab Youth, Peace and Security Strategy in promoting sustainable development, enhance youth participation in decision-making, conflict prevention, and community peacebuilding. (end)
