SNAPCHAT AND RWS GLOBAL TEAM UP ON IN-STADIUM AUGMENTED REALITY EXPERIENCES AT GLOBAL SPORTING EVENTS

Partnership will Boost Fan Experience in Venues Around the World, Beginning with World Aquatics Championships and Rugby Lions Tour this Summer

NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP ), a social technology company, and RWS Global, the world's leader in live moments across sports and entertainment, announced a partnership that will enhance fan engagement at sporting events around the world. The relationship will formally bring together Snap's augmented reality lenses with RWS Global's revolutionary and proprietary sport presentation software, PV4, a centralized video and graphics playback system integrating video, graphics, text and third-party game data to deliver a seamless, best-in-class fan experience.

The relationship will kick off with two global sporting events: The World Aquatics Championships in Singapore from July 11 to August 3, 2025 and the three-city British & Irish Lions Tour in Australia with fixtures on July 19, July 26 and August 2. At both events, the "Snapchat Cam" will be paired with venue video boards to create unique lens effects, taking fan interaction to the next level. The AR filters can be customized to create interactive games and branded experiences for sponsors, driving incremental revenue for event hosts.

"At RWS Global, we create more than one million exciting, engaging and lasting moments per day and are constantly looking for new ways to engage audiences and visitors on land and at sea. Naturally, we are thrilled to partner with Snap to leverage AR and cutting-edge technology to elevated, immersive fan experiences at sporting events around the world," said Kim Henshaw, Executive Vice President, Sports Business Operations at RWS Global. "We look forward to working with Snap to revolutionize fan engagement and bring more fun to sports venues this summer and beyond."

"We're excited to expand our partnership with RWS Global and bring the magic of augmented reality to even more fans in stadiums around the world," said Ashley Moje Goldstein, AR Platform Partnerships Manager at Snap. "With interactive lenses and dynamic in-venue activations, we're turning big moments into unforgettable experiences and helping fans engage with the sports they love in new, playful ways-right from their seats."

Today's announcement builds upon Snap and RWS Global's work together at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games at which RWS Global produced the in-venue fan experience for 54 sports in 37 venues.

For more information about bringing Snapchat and PV4 integrated software to your venue, visit rwsglobal/pv4 .

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.

About RWS Global

RWS Global is the world leader in groundbreaking live moments across entertainment and sports, creating customized guest experiences spanning theatrical productions, live events, immersive destinations, multimedia, consumer products and more.

RWS Global is headquartered in New York, London, Cincinnati, Shanghai, Riyadh, Orlando and Sydney with dedicated RWS Studios in NYC and the UK to serve its vast talent pipeline and client base. With a focus on entertainment and sports experiences, RWS Global serves major brands and corporations, theaters, cruise lines, sports properties, live venues, parks, resorts and more. Offering end-to-end services from ideation to operations, RWS Global's team of world-class designers, creators, producers and visionary talent provide unrivaled scale, producing over one million live moments every day and employing over 8,000 individuals and performers worldwide.

The RWS Global roster of clients includes Apple, Azamara, The Coca-Cola Company, Commonwealth Games, Crayola, Europa-Park Resort, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDSTM Experience by Original X Productions, Hard Rock Resorts, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, Holland America Line, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, International Cricket Council, Invictus Games, Lionsgate, MSC Cruises, Roompot, Rugby World Cup, Six Flags, Space Center Houston, TUI Group, Vera Wang, Warner Bros., Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, Chicago the Musical, Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and more. For more information, visit rwsglobal .

SOURCE RWS Global

